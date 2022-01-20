ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Adatree becomes data gateway for Australian companies

thepaypers.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdatree, a data intermediary fintech at the forefront of Open Banking, has become a gateway for companies wishing to access secure data in Australia. The new Consumer Data Right (CDR) access model is part of the Government’s recent amendments to the...

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
thepaypers.com

Banque du Trésor signs upgrade agreement with Capital Banking Solutions

Capital Banking Solutions has announced the signing of an upgrade agreement with Banque du Trésor de la Côte d’Ivoire to support them in the version upgrade of their Core Banking System and Digital Banking platform. Banque du Trésor has also selected CapitalCompliance from Capital Banking Solutions to...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Why global merchants need to think local: the top 3 challenges of international payments

Economist Martha Southall from CMSPI talks about the main challenges of handling international payments and how European merchants can face them. In October 2021, merchants across Europe saw dramatic increases to their international payment fees, with CMSPI estimates pointing to additional annual costs of over EUR 168 million. The reason? The re-classification of transactions between the UK and the EU as ‘inter-regional’ following Brexit.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

LiquidX expands its technology offering

LiquidX, a technology solutions provider for working capital, trade finance, and trade credit insurance, has expanded its technology offering to include reporting capabilities for securitization facilities. LiquidX sourced and facilitated a USD 125 million accounts receivable (A/R) finance program for a USD USD 20 billion company in the Technology Media...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

M2P Solutions closes Series C1 with USD 56 mln

UAE-based financial infrastructure company M2P Solutions has announced a USD 56 million Series C1 funding round to further build its technology while expanding internationally. In total, the company has raised more than USD 100 million in 2021. M2P’s existing investors also include BEENEXT, Flourish Ventures, Omidyar Network India, 8i Ventures,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Transaction Data#Mortgage#Australian#Fintech#Open Banking#Government#Cdr#Ai
thepaypers.com

Accel to invest in BizCarta to enhance presence in managed security practice

India-based fintech Accel has announced it is acquiring a minority stake in BizCarta Technologies, a cyber security consulting and services company based in Bangalore. This initiative is in line with the company's objective of expanding its IT security services portfolio. The company will be setting up a Security Operations Centre in Chennai to offer managed security services. The move to acquire BizCarta was initiated in April 2020 but delayed due to Covid related uncertainties.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

PagarBook to build full stack digital banking solution

PagarBook has announced that it is building a full stack digital banking solution for SME Employees. As part of this strategy, PagarBook is set to launch Savings Accounts for SME Employees and has already launched PagarBook Cash, a credit product based on the monthly salary of SME employees on its platform.
CREDITS & LOANS
thepaypers.com

Financial service provider Auto1 FT develops blockchain-based B2C finance solution

Financial service provider Auto1 FT has announced offering fully automated, digital end customer car loans (B2C financing). The former subsidiary of Auto1 offers digital financing solutions for the used car market. The start-up was founded in 2017 and is currently active in Germany and France with headquarters in Berlin and Amsterdam. So far, Auto1 FT has focused on the B2B business of used car dealers.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

StoneX expands into digital payments

US-based fintech StoneX has launched its digital payments initiative through its Global Payments Division to expand its range of payment solutions. StoneX, a provider of cross-border payouts to emerging markets, will leverage its global client relationships, cross-border capabilities, and in-country payments services to provide a fully integrated offering. Company officials...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Australia
thepaypers.com

Entrust enables eIDAS-certified cloud signing services

US-based identity, payments, and data protection specialist Entrust has announced the completion of the Common Criteria evaluation of its Remote Qualified Signature Creation Device (QSCD). After completing the Common Criteria evaluation of the Entrust Remote Signing solution, Trust service providers can now guarantee the control of signers via digital signature...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

MAS, Bank Indonesia partner to boost innovation and regulation

The central banks of Singapore and Indonesia partnered to strengthen bilateral cooperation and deepen ties in areas such as innovation and financial regulation. The banks said that the agreement reflects the two countries' joint interest to promote collaboration in relation to payments innovation and formalise cooperation across an expanded range of central bank and regulatory functions. These functions include monetary policy, financial stability, regulatory and supervisory frameworks, as well as anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML-CFT).
WORLD
thepaypers.com

The most innovative and promising Open Banking use cases and offerings

Katja Hunstock, CPO of finleap connect, talks about the opportunities of ‘opening’ the financial technologies and combining them with additional financial data. The future of finance is continuously moving in the direction of making itself more invisible to the proverbial ‘naked eye’ of the end-user. While financial services are, at the same time, becoming more omnipresent in our daily lives, Open Banking is one of the greatest transformational engines of this trend, due to its ability to enable users to receive more ownership of their data. This development through Open Banking and finance allows users to ‘demand’ that the data is made available, and ‘forces’ banks and other financial institutions to do so. This fosters healthy competition, and when combined with advances in technology, it gives the opportunity to generate new business models, products, and services in the market.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Script3 launches YieldBlox

Script3, DeFi studio, has launched YieldBlox, a Stellar-based decentralized protocol. YieldBlox enables users and services to lend and borrow directly from one another without the need for third parties. YieldBlox is the first DeFi protocol built on the Stellar blockchain. It aims to further the goal of global equitable economic...
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

UnionBank chooses METACO for digital asset management

Union Bank of the Philippines has partnered METACO, a provider of security-critical software, implementing its digital asset management services. UnionBank is deploying services on IBM Cloud, to use the confidential computing capabilities of IBM’s digital asset infrastructure which are fully integrated with METACO’s digital asset orchestration system, METACO Harmonize.
SOFTWARE
thepaypers.com

Assessing the future of crypto payments — an interview with Nuvei

The Paypers has sat with Raphael Tetro from Nuvei to find out what opportunities can C2B crypto payments promise to merchants and yet, what is hindering their adoption. Crypto payments in C2B merchant acceptance are still nascent today. What are the main merchant verticals that embrace crypto payments and why?
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

Vartana announces its launch with USD 57 mln

Vartana, a provider of managed checkout and BNPL options for businesses, has announced its launch with USD 57 million in seed funding. The new capital includes USD 7 million in equity led by technology firm Audacious Ventures and USD 50 million in debt from i80 Group, a specialty finance firm providing capital and support to breakthrough fintech and proptech companies. Participation in the round also included Flex Capital and several angel investors.
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Paysafe extends its partnership with transcoin.me

Cryptocurrency exchange transcoin.me has extended its cooperation with Paysafe to add a cash-based payment solution for buying cryptocurrency. Customers across Europe who prefer to use cash for online transactions can now use Paysafecash, one of Paysafe’s eCash solutions, to add cash into their transcoin.me fiat account. Transcoin’s existing suite of payment methods already includes Paysafe’s digital wallets Skrill and NETELLER.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

ECOMMPAY expands its Open Banking capabilities across Europe

ECOMMPAY, an international payment service provider with its own fintech ecosystem for business growth, has announced the expansion of its Open Banking capabilities to cover Romania, Spain, and Greece. ECOMMPAY’s Open Banking solution now covers 20 countries with users able to connect to 2,000 banks, allowing them to make instant...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Australian data could provide a nice boost

Australia will publish fresh employment and inflation figures on Thursday. Spot gold soared to its highest since November, underpinning the aussie. AUD/USD recovered the 0.7200 threshold, the next directional move depends on data. The AUD/USD pair turned positive for the first time this week, trading at around 0.7230 heading into...
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Opportunities in Open Banking – HID Global interview

HID`s Global Senior Director of Strategy and Product Delivery for Consumer Authentication, Paul Jones talks about Open Banking and how to balance user experience and security. How do you see consumer expectations and financial regulations evolving?. Today’s digital natives are inundated with cool apps that let them not only move...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy