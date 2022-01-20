Saigon Swizzle

If you’re giving Veganuary a go, you might have stumbled across the same issue I have: there’s just some things that can’t be replaced. For me, that’s the tender texture and mild sweetness of seafood. Now, I’m not saying I’ve found the answer, but I’ve come pretty close. Heart of palm, as you can probably infer, is the cylindrical vegetable harvest from the inner core of certain palm trees, mainly found in central and South America and parts of Asia. While tofu and jackfruit get all the attention as the best meat replacement, hearts of palm are particularly adept at...
