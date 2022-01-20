ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saigon Swizzle

 6 days ago

1¼ oz. kaffir lime mango syrup (recipe above) Fresh ingredients and house-made mixers elevate zero-alcohol drinks just as they do cocktails. Mixologist Tony Pereyra gives this libation an Asian accent with...

The Independent

Recipe: Stop throwing out your pasta water

GEMELLI WITH TOMATOES, SALAMI AND FONTINATalk to the best cooks in Italy and they’ll tell you the secret to great pasta is an ingredient many American cooks throw out — the starchy pasta cooking water. They always reserve a cup or two to stir into the skillet with al dente noodles to help the other ingredients adhere while thickening the sauce. It’s a technique we had in mind as we developed our recipes for single-pot pasta — both to enrich the sauce and to ease cleanup. The starch released by the pasta gives the sauce body, and the pasta...
Watermelon Blueberry Basil Lemonade

When watermelon is readily available, it’s easy to make your own juice by whirling some chunks in the blender and straining the mixture, saving the liquid. But watermelon juice also comes bottled if pressed for time. For this refreshing, well-balanced drink, beverage specialist Tony Pereyra makes lemonade in house and combines it with the watermelon juice, muddled blueberries and basil.
Spiced Blackberry Fizz

At the Commons Club in New Orleans’ Virgin Hotel, Christy Bradley is the “spirit guide.” Her job includes crafting house-made shrubs—a combo of vinegar, sugar and fruit. The ingredient was popular in colonial days as a preservation technique, but shrubs are having a resurgence as a way to balance flavors in cocktails and mocktails. Warm winter spices including star anise, cinnamon and allspice add more flavor notes and non-alcoholic ginger beer adds fizz.
Sober Rabbit

¾ oz. simple syrup (equal parts water and sugar) Mixologist Jose Romero created a mocktail with a healthy spin. The Sober Rabbit is made with antioxidant-rich carrot juice, rounded out with non-alcoholic ginger beer and simple syrup. He recommends that the carrots be juiced fresh. Steps. 1. For each...
Robb Report

People Are Shelling Out $197 to Have Chocolate Poured on Their Hands. Here’s Why.

It’s a video that has amused and confused the Internet the last few days. A woman sits flanked by Champagne flutes, hands hovering above a large gray bowl when a waiter approaches with a white pitcher. He’s not not there to finish a plated dish with a sauce. He starts dumping chocolate sauce all over the woman’s upturned palms as she giddily lathers her hands with the confection. The waiter then moves to the gentleman sitting next to her and repeats the process. The duo shove their fingers into their mouths and the nod at each other with cheshire grins....
Why I’m Mr. Pink

Need a speedy zero-proof drink for Dry January? The Why I’m Mr. Pink combines lemon and grapefruit—two winter citrus flavors—with cinnamon, pear syrup and soda water. L.A. Jackson is the rooftop bar at the Thompson Nashville Hotel, a gathering place specializing in hand-crafted drinks and small plates.
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
The Independent

The meat and seafood alternatives you’ve probably never heard of

If you’re giving Veganuary a go, you might have stumbled across the same issue I have: there’s just some things that can’t be replaced. For me, that’s the tender texture and mild sweetness of seafood. Now, I’m not saying I’ve found the answer, but I’ve come pretty close. Heart of palm, as you can probably infer, is the cylindrical vegetable harvest from the inner core of certain palm trees, mainly found in central and South America and parts of Asia. While tofu and jackfruit get all the attention as the best meat replacement, hearts of palm are particularly adept at...
