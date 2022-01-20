Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Chop Up Samples Like Four Tet & Bonobo

It has been a great start to the year for artists starting with B. First Burial last week and now Bonobo. This is the first real new music Friday of the year as people get into the swing of things and no better way to kick that off with a new Bonobo album. Since the release of his debut album back in 2000, Bonobo, real name Simon Green, has grown with each passing project, adding different vocalists like Erykah Badu, Andreya Triana and Nick Murphy to the mix. His 2010 album Black Sands broke him out from the dubby, ambient world he has occupied before to a larger audience. That momentum was kept alive with 2013’s The North Borders, which had a big tour on the back of it, and then Migration in 2017. Now almost five years to the day, his new album Fragments is out.

