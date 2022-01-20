ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight: Point Blank Tutorial - How to Chop Up Samples Like Four Tet & Bonobo

By Magnetic
magneticmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor this tutorial, Point Blank’s Course Content Developer, Chris Martin, shows how you can chop up samples like Four Tet and Bonobo in Ableton Live. Four Tet and Bonobo are best known for their ethereal take...

dancingastronaut.com

Bonobo picks up the ‘Fragments’ on his seventh LP

After putting up mysterious billboards around the world in October to get fans guessing as to what he had up his sleeve, Bonobo has delivered his seventh studio album, Fragments. Led by the singles “Rosewood,” “Tides,” “Otomo,” “Shadows,” and “From You,” Fragments boasts a tracklist stitched together with crooning vocals and soft-textured production.
MUSIC
Daily Targum

Like it or not, sampling is here to stay: Why music is made better with multiple influences

Sampling has been used in music for decades, and its application has led to the creation of many legendary and inventive songs. In layman's terms, sampling in music is reusing a portion of a song in a different recording. It applies to the rhythm, melody, vocals or any aspect of the music. The sampled portion of the song is then manipulated and edited to fit in the context of the artist and their idea.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Album Review: Bonobo - Fragments

It has been a great start to the year for artists starting with B. First Burial last week and now Bonobo. This is the first real new music Friday of the year as people get into the swing of things and no better way to kick that off with a new Bonobo album. Since the release of his debut album back in 2000, Bonobo, real name Simon Green, has grown with each passing project, adding different vocalists like Erykah Badu, Andreya Triana and Nick Murphy to the mix. His 2010 album Black Sands broke him out from the dubby, ambient world he has occupied before to a larger audience. That momentum was kept alive with 2013’s The North Borders, which had a big tour on the back of it, and then Migration in 2017. Now almost five years to the day, his new album Fragments is out.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Bonobo Releases Kaleidoscopic, Flickering Video For "Shadows" With Jordan Rakei

After the release of his new album Fragments on Friday, Bonobo has unveiled a music video for one of the LP’s first singles, “Shadows” with Jordan Rakei. BWTV directed the video that flickers quickly between different scenes into a kaleidoscopic visual. "We wanted to make a video…...
MUSIC
Premiere: Kim & Buran - Phazerdelique

St. Petersburg electronic disco group Kim & Buran are set to release their new album Tramplin on February 4. Over their career, they have cultivated a sound that bridges disco, psychedelica and electronic music. That is set to continue through their fourth album Tramplin and we have a new single from it to premiere today titled “Phazerdelique.”
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Liner Notes: Stereoclip - Echoes (Album)

Maxime Merkpoel, better known as Stereoclip, began his journey ten years ago in Brussels. Maxime ended 2021 with a beautiful and majestic album release out now on Armada Music called Echoes. This album reflects on the decade of the ups and downs of his project. As you listen to the album in its entirety, you can feel his struggles and rewards within the music.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

See Who “Won” Beatport in 2021: Top Artists, Labels & Tracks [Spotlight]

Music research and analytics platform Viberate (co-founded by Techno veteran UMEK) have just published their annual “State of Music” address. A large chunk of it covers Beatport, examining massive amounts of data to complement Beatport chart positions with insights into the popularity of artists, tracks, labels and genres.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Play Pause Podcast S2 EP 5 - The Best In New & Unreleased House, Downtempo & Beyond

New for 2022, this week's Play Pause Podcast features only the latest music, and yet to be released music. It highlights some incredible artists and record labels like the legendary Verve Records with a new remix album of classic Nina Simone, Freestyle Records out of London, Belgium’s Tomorrowland Music, Melbourne producer Lance Ferguson and several more!
MUSIC
Roland Celebrates History With 50-Year Anniversary Website, Teases "50th Model" Later This Year

Roland turns 50 in 2022 and to celebrate the milestone, the company has launched a new website that looks back on its rich history. The interactive website starts with the company’s founding in 1972 and then goes through each decade since in detail with every piece of equipment and then popular examples of how they were used. There are synths, sequencers, drum machines and so much more. You can almost plot the evolution of music over the past 50 years through these machines used in songs by Phil Collins, Marvin Gaye, Beastie Boys, Queen and so, so many more. Then you have electronic music that took these machines and supercharged their usage.
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Magnetic Mix 175: BOYOCA

Birmingham based production duo BOYOCA is next up in Magnetic Mix series. Tim Boyce and Lewis Carr, who make up BOYOCA, are still relative newcomers, but have put out music on labels like EMK and Kitsuné, while remixing others such as Morcheeba. They combine breaks with house and a dose of fun, most notably on their EP He's A Fool, released last year and gave us the most complete picture of what their music can be.
THEATER & DANCE
Synthtopia

Sampling & Chopping The Amen Break

The latest Captain Pikant video takes a look at the infamous Amen Break – sampled from The Winstons‘ 1969 track Amen, Brother. The video starts with the original, then demonstrates how to program the break from scratch, and then sample and chop it. “Much has been said about...
MUSIC
magneticmag.com

Weedsday Playlist: Dope Creative’s Galen Oakes Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Galen Oakes is a music photographer from Northern California turned entrepreneur, and co-founder of cannabis creative agency Dope Creative. Galen is currently working on building CBD and cannabis brands and launching NFTs. Describing his idea behind this Weedsday playlist, Oakes shared, “My music taste is eclectic and changes daily. But, here are a few songs that have been resonating with me lately.”
MUSIC
Variety

Hitmaker of the Month: With ‘Cold Heart,’ Australia’s Pnau Reach Career Peak Reimagining Elton John Classics

Australian electronic music purveyors Pnau are no strangers to hits in their native country. But the trio still remains lesser-known in the rest of the world — a fact which has started to change this winter, thanks to the now global smash “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” a re-working of several Elton John songs, which also features vocals from Dua Lipa. The remix hit No. 1 on radio in the U.K. and many other countries last year, and it just cracked the Top 10 in the United States earlier this month. “It’s a massive moment for us at this stage in our...
MUSIC
The Independent

End of the Road 2022: Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin to headline this year’s festival

End of the Road has announced its lineup for 2022, with Pixies, Fleet Foxes, Bright Eyes and Khruangbin scheduled to headline this year’s festival. Joining the lineup are The Magnetic Fields, Perfume Genius, indie-pop artist Aldous Harding, Perfume Genius, and Malian desert blues group Tinariwen. Also included on the billing are Americana acts such as The Weather Station, Hooray for the Riff Raff, Kevin Morby and Cassandra Jenkins, plus neo-soul and psychedelic R&B artist Greentea Peng, and Cumbia-influenced folk-rock band Los Bitchos. Experimental rock band Black Midi are returning to the festival following a set in 2019, along with fellow...
MUSIC
The Independent

Bad Blood: Damon Albarn’s condescending Taylor Swift comments are old-fashioned indie tribalism

Given the current vogue for Nineties nostalgia, it was perhaps inevitable that 2022 would deliver a news story about a Britpop star involved in some needless musical beef. Step forward Damon Albarn, frontman of Blur and Gorillaz, who has whipped the internet into a frenzy by baselessly accusing noted songwriter Taylor Swift of not writing her own songs. I know it’s been a while, but isn’t Albarn supposed to realise when he’s sounding like a charmless man?Swift, understandably, quickly took to Twitter to point out that she very much does write her own songs. “Your hot take is completely false...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

When We Were Young Festival Gives Warped Tour a Run for Its Money With Bonkers Lineup

UPDATE (1/24): On Monday, LiveNation announced When We Were Young Festival has added a third date, following its first two dates selling out. The third date takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 and includes the same lineup, with the exception of Alex G replacing Wolf Alice and La Dispute will not be performing on Day Three. Tickets go on sale Monday, Jan. 31. *** UPDATE (1/21): On Friday, LiveNation announced that the When We Were Young Festival will now feature a second date with the exact same stacked lineup on Sunday, Oct. 23. Featuring multiple stages across festival grounds, earlier acts will perform 20-...
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox to Perform at ‘iHeartRadio Living Black’ Event

Big Sean, H.E.R., Moneybagg Yo, Ari Lennox and others will perform at the the second annual “iHeartRadio Living Black! Empowered by AT&T,” a month-long on-air celebration. The event will also feature special appearances from Lizzo, J. Cole, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Saweetie, Bas and others. The event will exclusively stream on TikTok and broadcast on iHeartMedia hip-hop and R&B stations and the iHeartRadio app. The event marks the first collaboration between between iHeartMedia and TikTok. According to the announcement, the event will “spotlight the power of Black culture — past, present and future — throughout Black History Month in February. The month-long celebration will feature...
MUSIC

