The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is showing its age – here's how to help Congress certify a presidential election with more certainty

Rudy Giuliani and other Trump campaign officials were involved in overseeing efforts in December 2020 to put forward illegitimate electors in seven states, according to US media reports.The news comes just days after the House select committee investigating the 6 January Capitol riot issued a subpoena to Mr Giuliani.CNN and The Washington Post, citing party leaders and campaign officials who wished to remain anonymous, reported on Thursday on the steps the Trump campaign had taken to try and overturn Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 US presidential elections.The illegitimate electors were put forward in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, New...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO