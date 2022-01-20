The Electoral Count Act of 1887 is showing its age – here's how to help Congress certify a presidential election with more certainty
(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Concerned about potential problems during the next election when Congress counts presidential votes, some legislators are interested in reforming the federal law that governs that process, the Electoral Count Act. Reforming...lebanon-express.com
