NHIA & Allied Organizations Urge Regulation of Direct Access Infusion Businesses

Most medical papers published in 2017 in the Journal of American Medical Association and the New England Journal of Medicine failed to disclose the authors’ conflicts of interest in the form of industry payments, a new analysis has revealed. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted in the preprint repository medRxiv this month, analysed 31 clinical trial reports published in 2017 in each of the two high-impact journals and identified 118 authors who, in total, received more than $7m (£5.1m) in industry payments.“The physician-authors (n = 118) received a combined total of $7.48m. Of the 106 authors (89.8%) who received payments, 86...

HEALTH ・ 13 HOURS AGO