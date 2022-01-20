ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHIA & Allied Organizations Urge Regulation of Direct Access Infusion Businesses

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (January 20, 2022)—In a statement, the National Home Infusion Association (NHIA) and several allied organizations called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and state regulatory agencies to investigate unregulated direct access infusion businesses, which provide individuals with intravenous solutions absent the recommendation of a licensed prescriber. The groups ask the...

American Telemedicine Association Launches Trade Organization

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2022)—The American Telemedicine Association (ATA), the premier organization working to accelerate the adoption of telehealth, has launched ATA Action, a new affiliated trade organization focused on ensuring individuals have permanent access to telehealth services across the care continuum. ATA Action will work to support the enactment of state and federal telehealth coverage and appropriate payment policies to secure telehealth access for all Americans, including those in rural and underserved communities. The ATA also announced today that Kyle Zebley, vice president, public policy, will also serve as the executive director of ATA Action.
The Independent

Most medical researchers didn’t disclose conflicting payments from industries, study says

Most medical papers published in 2017 in the Journal of American Medical Association and the New England Journal of Medicine failed to disclose the authors’ conflicts of interest in the form of industry payments, a new analysis has revealed. The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted in the preprint repository medRxiv this month, analysed 31 clinical trial reports published in 2017 in each of the two high-impact journals and identified 118 authors who, in total, received more than $7m (£5.1m) in industry payments.“The physician-authors (n = 118) received a combined total of $7.48m. Of the 106 authors (89.8%) who received payments, 86...
cbslocal.com

AG Nessel Urges FDA To Enforce Regulation Of Over-The-Counter Hearing Aids

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined multistate efforts urging the Food and Drug Administration to enforce consumer protection laws in connection to the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids. The FDA is currently considering the approval of a new category of over-the-counter hearing aids that would be...
Daily Gazette

N.Y. regulators expand access to medical marijuana program

ALBANY — Marijuana will be easier to prescribe and use for medical purposes in New York under recently finalized regulatory changes. The state Office of Cannabis Management said the new certification and registration system officially announced Monday eliminates the list of qualifying conditions — a patient can now be certified for medical marijuana use for any condition that the health care practitioner believes would benefit from such therapy.
Axxess Announces Partnerships to Advance Value-Based Care

DALLAS (January 20, 2022)—Axxess, a technology provider for care in the home, is helping home health providers deliver the best possible value-based care by partnering with aging-in-place specialist Seniors Home Services and joining the HomesRenewed Coalition. “The public health emergency has increased the demand for care in the home,...
Wyoming News

Makary: Health-care reform includes prescribing less medication, treating whole person

(The Center Square) – Doctors prescribed 2.4 billion prescriptions 10 years ago; last year, around 5 billion as the opioid epidemic and drug overdoses reached record highs, Dr. Marty Makary, a surgeon and professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, said at a recent Texas Public Policy Foundation event. “But did disease really double in the last 10 years?” “No,” he answered. Instead, “We have a crisis of...
Health
Economy
Industry
FDA
New COVID Variant Is On The Rise As Omicron Declines

A sub-variant of the omicron strain is reportedly in at least 40 countries and pushing the previous strain aside as its surge has finally declined slightly. The "stealth" omicron variant -- any many scientists have referred to it -- has been difficult to identify due to a lack of genetic characteristics used to initially identify the omicron variant, according to World Health Organization member Vipin M. Vashishtha.
LeadingAge Unveils Relief Package for Those Who Serve Older Americans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (January 25, 2022)—As the omicron death rate escalates and weakens the nation’s capacity to provide care for millions of endangered older Americans, the national organization representing America’s nonprofit providers of aging services, including nursing homes, called on the president to work with Congress on a six-point package of emergency relief.
Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
About Two-Thirds of COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Reactions Due to Nocebo Effect: Study

The "nocebo effect" accounted for more than two-thirds of the common side effects people experience after a COVID-19 vaccination rather than the vaccine itself, according to a new study. The placebo effect is the well-known phenomenon of a person's physical or mental health improving after taking treatment with no pharmacological...
What to know about shingles and the COVID-19 vaccine

Shingles is an uncomfortable common condition that causes a characteristic rash, among other symptoms. Some studies suggest a link between COVID-19 vaccines and reactivation of the virus that causes shingles. While evidence suggests this could be possible, it is at the very least uncommon. Shingles is a fairly common condition...
