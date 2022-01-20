ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Indonesia wants to use G20 presidency to aid COVID rebound

ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fgtdZ_0dqu34dD00

Indonesia’s leader said Thursday that his country, which holds the presidency of the Group of 20 biggest economies this year, sought to strengthen global partnership and inclusiveness to aid the economic recovery amid a resurging COVID-19 pandemic.

In an online address to the World Economic Forum, Indonesian President Joko Widodo committed to making the G-20 presidency an important part of the response, with a focus on inclusive health care, the digital transformation and a transition to sustainable energy.

He called for world economic leaders to cooperate on trade, industrialization and technology to aid the pandemic recovery.

“I will intensify interactions with world economic actors during the Indonesian presidency,” Widodo said, “I really hope the economic actors — all of you — have thoughts, concrete offers, which can be submitted to be part of the concrete achievements of the G20 summit.”

Unlike that summit later this year, the World Economic Forum's annual meeting is for world and business leaders to discuss big ideas, not make deals on how to act. COVID-19 concerns delayed the forum's in-person gathering in Davos, Switzerland, but some panels and addresses are being held online.

Comments / 0

Related
94.3 Jack FM

Indonesia approves Merck’s COVID-19 pill for emergency use

JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc’s COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country’s food and drug agency said in a statement. A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wtaq.com

Thailand and Indonesia unveil plans to develop molnupiravir COVID-19 pill

BANGKOK/JAKARTA (Reuters) – Thailand’s health minister said on Friday the country planned to develop the anti-viral pill molnupiravir to combat COVID-19 infections amid rising infections driven by the Omicron variant. The molnupiravir COVID-19 treatment pill for adult patients at risk of developing severe illness was jointly developed by...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Indonesia starts COVID boosters for elderly, others at risk

Indonesia kicked off a COVID-19 booster campaign for the general public on Wednesday, prioritizing third shots for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. The government hopes to provide 21 million booster shots in January to people who received their second jabs at least six months ago. Some 117 million people in Indonesia have already received two doses of the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joko Widodo
Reuters

German investor morale rebounds on expectations COVID will fade

BERLIN (Reuters) - German investor sentiment surged in January on expectations that the incidence of COVID-19 cases will fall by early summer, allowing growth in Europe’s largest economy to pick up in the coming six months, a survey showed on Tuesday. The ZEW economic research institute said its economic...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#G20#Covid#Davos#Group Of 20#Indonesian
The Independent

Report: Anti-corruption fight is stalled, COVID not helping

Most countries have made little to no progress in bringing down corruption levels over the past decade, and authorities' response to the COVID-19 pandemic in many places has weighed on accountability, a closely watched study by an anti-graft organization found Tuesday.Transparency International’s 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index which measures the perception of public sector corruption according to experts and businesspeople, found that “increasingly, rights and checks and balances are being undermined not only in countries with systemic corruption and weak institutions, but also among established democracies.”Among other issues over the past year, it cited the use of Pegasus software,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Indonesia to push for new global health agency, president says

Indonesia will push for the creation of a new global health agency while the country holds the presidency of the G20, President Joko Widodo said Thursday at the virtual Davos forum. Indonesia holds the G20 presidency for the first time this year and has specified recovery from the pandemic as its core objective.
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

How Indonesia is using mangrove forests to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060

Indonesia has committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, or sooner. Studies have shown that mangrove forests absorb 4 to 5 times more carbon emissions than other tropical forests. Jakarta aims to restore 150,000 hectares of degraded mangroves this year, continuing with its commitment to restore 1.5 million acres by...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Axios

Transplants rebound from COVID lull

More than 41,000 Americans underwent an organ transplant in 2021, a new record and a 6% increase from 2020, when the pandemic caused a slight slowdown of the life-saving procedures. Why it matters: There are more transplant patients than ever, and they are particularly vulnerable to the worst effects of...
BUSINESS
KRON4 News

Conditions ripe for more COVID-19 variants, WHO chief warns

The head of the World Health Organization is warning that conditions remain ideal for more coronavirus variants to emerge and says it's dangerous to assume omicron is the last one or that “we are in the endgame,” while saying the acute phase of the pandemic could still end this year — if some key targets are met.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

521K+
Followers
129K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy