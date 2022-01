I was only ten minutes into Mario Party Superstars when I came to the realization that it's everything I want it to be and more. My sibling booted up the game for the first time on Christmas Day, and there was no stopping the warm feeling that washed over me as I watched the opening sequence. The first thing you see is a green pipe on the top of a little circular hill, decorated with colorful flowers. A question pops up on the screen, "Looks familiar, doesn't it?", before Koopa Troopa bursts onto the scene with his signature flag in hand. I didn't expect to feel emotional at such a sight, but that very same green pipe featured in the first Mario Party game on the N64.

