COLUMBUS, Ohio — COVID-19 cases are still surging across Ohio and the omicron variant is proving to be just as contagious as experts feared. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff held a news conference Thursday and said the state is averaging over 17,000 new cases per day - the highest amount seen since the beginning of the pandemic. There are about 2,000 cases per 100,000 people, about 20 times the threshold for "high" community spread.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO