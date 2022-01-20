Make small, long-term changes to your fitness resolutions this year

How can you achieve your business goals this year?. When a new year begins, people face it with hope for a new beginning. Not fully starting over on life, but those little personal new beginnings that we rely on to keep us fresh and engaged in each year to come. We call these New Year’s Re-solutions. Each year, we look back at the previous year and the years ahead and decide to do better. We want to be stronger, more accomplished, and more determined than we’ve been in the years before.

