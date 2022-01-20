ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Make small, long-term changes to your fitness resolutions this year

By Progress Notes Editors
bcm.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf one of your resolutions was to start an exercise routine, Dr. Irvin...

blogs.bcm.edu

dakotanewsnow.com

New Years fitness challenge aiming to create habits instead of resolutions

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many people struggle with their New Year’s resolution to exercise more, so Circuit Fitness started a 10-week challenge to help turn people’s resolution into a habit. “Our 10-week fitness challenge is trying to make habits, not resolutions we want to make sure that...
WORKOUTS
uga.edu

Kickstarting Your New Year’s Resolutions with UGA Fitness & Wellness

It’s the first week of classes. You have a bright new schedule, a fresh, untouched gradebook, and some new bus routes to get used to. Finals week was a blur, and however it went, you’re past it now- it’s spring 2022! You promised yourself each week leading up to this month that you wouldn’t be another cliché resolutioner. You’re determined that THIS is the year you do it…. How can you be extra sure?
WORKOUTS
#Resolutions#Sports Medicine#College
kiss951.com

Failing At Your New Years Resolution? Blame Omicron

Traditionally, January is the busiest month for U.S. fitness centers and gyms, as scores of Americans attempt to live up to their New Year’s resolution to slim down. However, the Omicron variant has changed things this year. Fitness center owners all over the country are complaining they haven’t seen their annual spikes in memberships.
WORKOUTS
KITV.com

How to keep your fitness resolutions and the Great Aloha Run

Carole Kai of Carole Kai of Carole Kai Charities and host of the Hawaii Pacific Health Great Aloha Run, wants to share some tips with KITV viewers on keeping their New Year’s Resolutions that are fitness oriented. Lia Kamanā. Weekend Morning Anchor. After nearly 10-years away, this local girl...
WORKOUTS
CNET

Tackle your fitness resolutions with up to 66% off home gym essentials

We're over a week into the new year, so if you're still putting off those resolutions, it's officially time to get a move on. If you're having a hard time getting motivated on your fitness goals, maybe some new at-home gear will be the kick in the pants you need. Right now, you can save up to 66% on home gym essentials from Sporzon, BalanceFrom and Everyday Essentials at Amazon to help you kick off your fitness journey.
WORKOUTS
KOLO TV Reno

Turning your fitness resolution into a habit

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - New Years fitness resolutions aren’t always easy to keep, but a local personal trainer has some tips to help. Justin Cutler, Results Manager at Anytime Fitness, says sometimes motivation just isn’t enough. “It’s about discipline and building sustainable habits,” said Cutler. “So things like...
RENO, NV
2 On Your Side

Sticking with your resolutions for 2022: Fitness edition

BUFFALO, N.Y. — How's your New Year's resolution going?. Throughout the month of January, Most Buffalo has been talking to some experts so we can share some motivation when it comes to some common New Year's resolutions that often start to become more distant memories the longer January goes on.
BUFFALO, NY
thewestsidegazette.com

Making New Year’s Resolutions Into Business Opportunities

How can you achieve your business goals this year?. When a new year begins, people face it with hope for a new beginning. Not fully starting over on life, but those little personal new beginnings that we rely on to keep us fresh and engaged in each year to come. We call these New Year’s Re-solutions. Each year, we look back at the previous year and the years ahead and decide to do better. We want to be stronger, more accomplished, and more determined than we’ve been in the years before.
ECONOMY
organicspamagazine.com

Time to Tweak Your New Year’s Resolutions

Every year, millions of people look back at the goals they set for the New Year and see where they fell short. Many people make resolutions at the beginning of the year, fall short in reaching them, and then beat themselves up when they get ready to go into the next year. One personal development coach says that’s the wrong way to go about improving your life, and she offers a whole new “zoom out” approach to successful transformation.
LIFESTYLE
MedicalXpress

Lifestyle changes can be critical for kidney transplant patients' long-term survival

Cancer, infections and heart disease pose the greatest risk to kidney transplant recipients ― not organ rejection ― according to a recently published Mayo Clinic study. Researchers discovered that recipient death due to factors other than organ rejection is the leading cause for transplanted kidney loss. Only 1 in 4 transplanted kidney losses were caused by organ rejection.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

