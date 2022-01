ASUCD Academic Affairs Commission urged Academic Senate to extend deadline for the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. On Jan. 13, the UC Davis Academic Senate voted to extend the Pass/No Pass deadline for winter quarter to the last day of the quarter’s instruction. Previously, the deadline had been set at the 20th day of instruction for each quarter of the 2020-21 academic year.

DAVIS, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO