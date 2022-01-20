Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE) PT Lowered to $8 at Cowen

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, announced that its subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo New Energy ("Xinjiang Daqo") had provided estimates of its net profit in 2021 to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

