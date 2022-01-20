YCSO raising funds to DNA test remains from little girl found in a shallow grave in 1960

YCSO says the fund to pay for a DNA test on the remains of “Little Miss Nobody” was reached in one day. Officials say the $4,000 needed for the test has been acquired. The little girls body was found in July 1960 in a shallow grave in Sand Wash Creek in Congress. Her body had been burned a week or two earlier before it was placed in the grave. Her case was ruled a homicide, but her name and cause of death have never been determined. Work has now started in the testing lab in hopes the girl’s name will be discovered.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO