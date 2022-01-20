ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YCSO raising funds to DNA test remains from little girl found in a shallow grave in 1960

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYCSO is raising funds to pay for DNA testing on a child’s remains found in July of 1960. The victim was dubbed “Little Miss Nobody”. Officials say the young girl’s partially...

fox10phoenix.com

Little Miss Nobody: Investigators hope DNA can help identify girl whose body was found over 60 years ago

Investigators hope DNA can help identify girl whose body was found over 60 years ago. The little girl, known as 'Little Miss Nothing,' was found partially buried in the desert near Congress in 1960. Now, almost 62 years following her death, investigators with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office hope that new DNA technology will help identify her. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
12news.com

'Little Miss Nobody' still unidentified decades after remains found near Prescott

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Do you know "Litte Miss Nobody?" Authorities are still looking for help to identify the remains of a young girl found in the desert in 1960. According to a release from the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, authorities continue to work to identify the child dubbed “Little Miss Nobody” and officials are asking the community for help.
“Little Miss Nobody” DNA testing funded in a day

YCSO says the fund to pay for a DNA test on the remains of “Little Miss Nobody” was reached in one day. Officials say the $4,000 needed for the test has been acquired. The little girls body was found in July 1960 in a shallow grave in Sand Wash Creek in Congress. Her body had been burned a week or two earlier before it was placed in the grave. Her case was ruled a homicide, but her name and cause of death have never been determined. Work has now started in the testing lab in hopes the girl’s name will be discovered.
The Independent

Witness, 90, recalls sighting of Rikki murder accused almost three decades ago

A pensioner has described seeing six-year-old Rikki Neave with his alleged killer on the day he was murdered 27 years ago.Rikki was allegedly spotted in the company of then 13-year-old James Watson before he was strangled near his Peterborough home on November 28 1994.The boy’s naked body was found posed in a star shape in woods off the Welland Estate the following day, the Old Bailey has heard.Rikki’s mother Ruth Neave, who had reported him missing, was originally accused of his murder but acquitted after a trial.Following a cold case review in 2015, Watson’s DNA was found on Rikki’s clothes,...
MLive

Homicide victim’s remains found in 1994 identified by DNA

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Investigators identified skeletal remains found in 1994 near Coopersville as those of a missing Minneapolis woman. Shelly Rae Kephart, 29, also known as Shelly Rae Christian, was believed to be in the Grand Rapids area in February 1994. “The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office remains hopeful...
CBS Sacramento

Human Remains Found Near Old Golf Course In Twain Harte

TWAIN HARTE (CBS13) — Authorities are investigating after heavily decomposed human remains were found near Twain Harte. The discovery was made on Monday afternoon in the area of South Fork Road, near the old Sierra Pines Golf Course. Deputies say the remains were down in a ravine and were heavily decomposed. Detectives have been able to confirm that the remains are human, however. An investigation is now underway and detectives are trying to identify the remains. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call detectives at (209) 694-2903.
Alt 101.5

Remains Found During Search For Missing Montana Girl

You may recall an earlier article I did regarding 26 year old, Katelynn Berry. As the family and friends of Berry continued with prays and hope, and an increased reward of $25,000, the family receive news today that was not what they were hoping for. Original article available HERE. A...
The Independent

Chinese teen sold by his birth parents, rejected by them again and bullied online found dead on a beach

A Chinese teenager sold by his birth parents as a child and later abandoned by them after a recent reunion has allegedly died by suicide.Liu Xuezhou, 17, was found dead on a beach in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan on Monday morning. The teenager had left a note on Weibo, the Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Local police in Sanya city launched a search operation after they were alerted by the public, the South China Morning Post reported.His story grabbed nationwide attention when he shared a video on 6 December last year in which he sought help...
The Independent

Australian reportedly killed when explosive vest detonates

Police were investigating the death of a man who was reportedly killed when an explosive vest he was wearing detonated while he was driving his car in the street in the Australian city of Melbourne The vest was understood to have been triggered by the car hitting a speed bump in suburban Hallam on Saturday morning, Seven News reported.Security camera video showed the flash of the explosion rise about the roof and from the driver’s side window. A speed bump wasn't apparent in the video.The car continued to travel a few hundred meters (yards) before it hit a parked...
Marietta Times

Complaint: DNA test shows man impregnated disabled girl

WILLIAMSTOWN — A Williamstown man was recently arrested after a DNA test revealed he is the father of a baby a 14-year-old mentally disabled family member delivered after he allegedly sexually assaulted her. Law enforcement was first notified of the assault on Sept. 8, 2021, leading to the arrest...
