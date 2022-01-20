ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Engine Stands For 2022

By Chauncey Crail
 4 days ago

Forbes Wheels independently tests and reviews cars and automotive accessories. We may earn an affiliate commission from links on our site. The analysis and opinions are our own.

Safety is the top concern when buying an engine stand. You want to choose well-constructed and durable products rated for the size and weight of the engines you hope to hang on them. Engine stands come with additional features including lockable mounts, swivelling wheels, adjustable arms and geared cranks for easier rotation. These features aren’t only convenient, they also improve and ensure safety

Torin Big Red T26801

Why We Picked It

Torin’s line of Big Red jacks is well-known as an industry standard for good reason: This engine stand features four adjustable arms and 360-degree rotation. With a 1500-pound load capacity and a heavy-duty steel construction, this engine stand can handle most anything a casual user will throw at it and plenty a professional user will, too. A number of customers reported problems with lost or damaged parts during shipping, but most were satisfied with the product once put together.

Pros & Cons

Torin Big Red T23401

Why We Picked It

For the reliability of Torin’s Big Red brand without the higher price tag, the T23401 engine stand will probably cover your needs. This 750-pound capacity stand is designed for those with smaller garages, smaller engines or both, but it still maintains Torin’s durable design and reliability. Other sacrifices for affordability are a reduction to three casters with only one swivelling caster and no way to fold the stand for storage. Like with anything, you get what you pay for and some customers reported this lightweight stand seeming wobbly or unstable with larger engines. Other customers reported shipping issues with missing or damaged parts.

Pros & Cons

Performance Tool W41025

Why We Picked It

If you need an affordable engine stand but still need a load capacity up to 1000 pounds, the Performance Tool W41025 is a solid option. This stand is designed with adjustable heads that rotate 360 degrees and features six locking positions. With tubular steel construction and heavy-duty swivel casters, this engine stand is ready to earn its place in your garage or workshop. Plus, who doesn’t like a bright yellow color to help avoid bumps on the head or stubbed toes?

Pros & Cons

Most Versatile Engine Stand

Sunex 8300GB

Why We Picked It

For gearheads looking for an intelligently designed engine stand jam-packed with all the best features, the Sunex 8300GB will deliver and make you pay for it. This 1000-pound stand features a self-locking worm-drive gearbox with a 63:1 gear ratio allowing you to rotate even the heaviest engines. It also features a foldable design allowing you plenty of storage space when not in use. Finally, the engine stand includes two locking swivel casters on the engine side which maximizes steering and maneuverability in tighter spaces.

Pros & Cons

