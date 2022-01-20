ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Which planet did this tomato come from????

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts actually called "vivipary" In plants, vivipary occurs when seeds or embryos...

townline.org

SCORES & OUTDOORS: What is a white squirrel and where did they come from?

I ran into an acquaintance at a local supermarket last week, and he commented on my articles on black squirrels, and told me he had heard that a reported albino squirrel had been spotted in the central Maine area. We’ve talked the gamut about squirrels, grey, red, black, white-tipped tails,...
ANIMALS
Popular Mechanics

A 555-Carat Black Diamond Is Going Up for Auction. Did It Really Come From Space?

Next month, a 555.55-carat black diamond, nicknamed “the Enigma,” will go up for auction at Sotheby’s in London. Scientists aren’t sure what conditions create black diamonds, called carbonados. Some theories suggest the gems were delivered to earth by an asteroid some three billion years ago. Buyer...
SCIENCE
SpaceRef

From Dust To planet: How Gas Giants Form

Result of dust-to-planet simulation: Mass distribution of bodies from dust to planets at about 200,000 years CREDIT Hiroshi Kobayashi. Gas giants are made of a massive solid core surrounded by an even larger mass of helium and hydrogen. But even though these planets are quite common in the Universe, scientists...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

These 2 popular frozen foods are being pulled from grocery store shelves

Here’s one of the unfortunate realities that goes hand-in-hand with buying a regular staple of goods from your local grocery store. It’s the fact that safety concerns sometimes result in product recalls to be aware of. A mishap in a manufacturing facility. Packages not correctly labeling all ingredients — all kinds of problems can result in such a recall. In fact, those of you who’ve recently bought spinach from a Lidl store? You’ll for sure want to be aware of this first recall and its details.
FOOD SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

How many bones do penguins have?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. How many bones do penguins have? – Sawyer, age 7, Media, Pennsylvania As a zoo and wildlife veterinarian, I sometimes take care of penguins – both in the wild and in aquariums and zoos. I’m always fascinated when I have to take X-rays of an injured bird that might have a broken bone, is sick or having difficulty moving. While penguins might look like simple, torpedo-shaped ice-waddlers, their bodies are actually quite complex. Even though they look...
ANIMALS
Distractify

Retail Worker Caught Changing Price Tag So It Looks Like an Item's on Sale in Viral TikTok

There aren't many companies that can get away with not having sales. Take Apple, for instance. The retail giant doesn't really do sales like tons of other traditional retailers. The same goes for Tesla. But there are some stores and consumerist categories that really just can't get away from the "on sale" phenomenon. Take JCPenny for example, they tried abolishing sales and it backfired tremendously.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu. “It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period,...
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Five waste-free recipes to take your Veganuary up a notch

Whether you are taking part in Veganuary or are part of the one in six Brits who made a new year’s resolution to reduce their environmental impact, these waste-free, these vegan recipes from Oddbox are for you. Fighting food waste has been identified as the number one solution to curbing global warming, so why not take your plant-based pledge that bit further by making sure you’re not only maximising your veg, but also minimsing your waste? From quick and easy breakfasts to time-intensive, whole veg roasts, take the first step to reducing your carbon footprint with one of these fives...
RECIPES
Popculture

Macaroni and Cheese Recall Issued

One of the most popular frozen macaroni and cheese products out there has been hit with a recall this week. According to the FDA's website, Amy's Kitchen has recalled one lot of Amy's Vegan Organic Rice Mac & Cheeze. This batch of the product was reportedly contaminated with real dairy products, posing a risk to those buying it for allergy purposes.
FOOD SAFETY

