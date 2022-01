BRIGHTON, Colo. — Four local puppies will make their television debut next month when they take to the field for Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XVIII. The adorable pups came from Lifeline Puppy Rescue in Brighton, which made the 2,000-mile journey from Colorado to New York for the filming. They were among 118 rescue puppies from 67 shelters nationwide who joined Teams Ruff and Fluff in the annual event airing Feb. 13 – Super Bowl Sunday.

BRIGHTON, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO