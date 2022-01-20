ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Man Steals, Crashes Jeep With Two Young Girls Inside In Peterson Park

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vYQz_0dqtvdmp00

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man took off in a stolen vehicle with two young girls inside in Peterson Park on Thursday morning.

A woman driving a Jeep Liberty was delivering newspapers around 5 a.m. in the 5600 block of North Sacramento, when she got out of her vehicle and left it running with her two girls, ages 10 and 12, inside.

Police said a black sedan, possibly a Dodge Charger, pulled up behind the Jeep, and a man got into the running SUV and took off, with the two girls still inside, and the sedan following.

The offender crashed the Jeep several minutes later, in the 6300 block of North McCormick, just outside of Bernard Stone Park, less than a mile and a half away from where it was stolen. The thief ran off after crashing the SUV.

The young girls were not injured and were located safely.

Police are investigating and no one is in custody.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kezi.com

Winston man killed in two-vehicle crash

WINSTON, Ore. -- A Winston man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday. Winston's police and fire departments responded to the scene of South Main Street and Hart Street at about 4:15 p.m. Roger Kateley, 85, was found dead inside the Buick sedan he was driving. The other driver,...
WINSTON, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Caught On Video: Man Steals Car, Crashes It Moments Later In Back Of The Yards

CHICAGO (CBS) – Video shows a silver car get plowed into by a red sport-utility vehicle and then go crashing into someone’s yard in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. Behind the wheel of that silver car was a thief trying to steal it. CBS 2’s Jermont Terry caught up with the woman whose car got stolen. Brenda Hernandez said she left her Toyota Highlander running Friday morning because she ran back inside the house to grab the kids. But before she could make it down the stairs, she saw a man opening her car door. She yelled at the man,...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jeep Liberty#Dodge
CBS Chicago

Man Dies After Brighton Park Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while driving in Brighton Park Early Saturday morning, according to police. Around 5:13 a.m., the victim, 33, was driving on the 4200 block of South Archer when an SUV approached, and an unknown offender fired shots, police said. The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead. No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jeep
WCJB

Lake City man dies in vehicle fire inside DBPD parking lot

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Lake City is dead following a vehicle fire reported in the front parking lot of the Daytona Beach Police Department. Daytona Beach police are currently investigating the cause of the fire. Officers first spotted the gray 2003 Ford van on Wednesday at 2:19 a.m., when the vehicle pulled into the parking lot in flames.
LAKE CITY, FL
CBS Chicago

Two Armed Men Steal Catalytic Converter In Front Of Business In Park Ridge

PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) – Two men stole a catalytic converter from in front of a business early Thursday morning, according to authorities. Around 5:07 a.m., employees working at an office located at 1460 Renaissance Dr. noticed two men outside of their window standing near their work van — one of the men was seen holding a motorized saw attempting to cut off a catalytic converter. One of the employees confronted the men where one displayed a handgun and told the employee to “mind his own business” before fleeing in a grey Dodge Durango. The men are described as African American, thin build, and wearing dark clothing. The Park Ridge Police Department reminds witnesses not to confront suspects and instead call 911 as soon as possible. They also advise to immediately report any suspicious activity or crimes in progress.
PARK RIDGE, IL
Miami Herald

Passenger sleeping as man steals car texts cops for help from inside, Ohio police say

A man’s plan to steal a car went awry last weekend when officers received a text message from a passenger inside the stolen vehicle, Ohio cops say. The passenger was asleep in the backseat of an Audi when Justin Vaughn stole the car around 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, in Findlay, according to Tiffin police. Vaughn, 32, took the car from a Hyundai dealership as the victim was attempting to trade it in, according to WTOL.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Angel Thomas, 35, Struck and Killed While Entering Vehicle In West Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was struck and killed as she tried to get into a vehicle in West Garfield Park Saturday evening. The victim, identified as 35-year-old Angel Thomas, was entering a vehicle in the 4300 block of West Jackson around 8:30 p.m. when someone driving by in an unidentified vehicle hit her. She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
WOWT

Wichita police find man fatally shot inside crash vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) - Wichita police are searching for suspects after finding a man fatally shot inside a crashed vehicle. Police say the shooting happened in northeastern Wichita around 2 a.m. Friday, when several people reported hearing shots fired in the area. Arriving officers discovered a sport utility vehicle that...
WICHITA, KS
vvng.com

Man found dead inside truck parked at a Victorville Home Depot

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man was found dead inside a pickup truck parked at a Victorville Home Depot Thursday morning. At about 7:44 am, on January 20, 2022, Victorville City Firefighters were dispatched to the 15600 block of Roy Rogers Drive for a man down inside of a black 1994 Toyota with a red-colored camper shell.
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
57K+
Followers
22K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy