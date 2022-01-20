Boys Middle School Basketball Games Canceled

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a challenge to the consideration of race in college admissions. The lawsuits accuse Harvard College and the University of North Carolina of discriminating against Asian American applicants in an effort to promote diversity.
A Georgia district attorney's request to have a special grand jury impaneled for her investigation into possible interference in the 2020 presidential election by former President Donald Trump has been granted. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis asked on January 20 for the special grand jury. Her request "was considered...
The trial of three former officers who are accused of violating George Floyd's civil rights by failing to stop fellow officer Derek Chauvin from murdering him began in a federal courtroom in St. Paul on Monday. Mola Lenghi reports.
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin's positive tests for the coronavirus have forced the postponement of a civil trial over her defamation claims against The New York Times. U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff said the trial, which was to begin Monday, can start February 3 if Palin has adequately recovered by then.
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — More than a dozen mutinous soldiers declared Monday on state television that a military junta had seized control of Burkina Faso after detaining the democratically elected president following a day of gunbattles in the capital of the West African country. The military coup in...
MOSCOW/BRUSSELS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - NATO said on Monday it was putting forces on standby and reinforcing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets, in what Russia denounced as Western "hysteria" in response to its build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. The U.S. Department of Defense in Washington...
President Biden was caught on a hot microphone Monday calling Fox News reporter Peter Doocy a "stupid son of a bitch" after he asked a question about inflation. "Will you take a question on inflation?" Doocy shouted to Biden at the White House during an event billed as a meeting with administration officials on efforts to lower prices for working families.
Comments / 0