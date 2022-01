Prepared piano began its life as a way to create an entire percussion ensemble for one player. It’s come a long way since then; although prepared piano can be used to take on a purely percussive function, it also can provide a way for expanding the piano’s melodic and harmonic possibilities by varying its timbre. This latter possibility is realized by the three performances included in this live set recorded at Cafe Oto in September, 2021 during its Late Works: Preparations event. For the event, twenty-three artists produced one sculpture or object each, all of which were to be placed as preparations inside a grand piano. Although all three pianists used the same twenty-three preparations for their performances, the differences in sound they were able to obtain through personal choices in how and where to place the preparations, combined with differences in musical style, made for an evening of engaging music, which fortunately was recorded.

