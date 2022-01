The Assassin's Creed "Ezio Collection" set of games have an official release date for the Nintendo Switch next month. Assassin's Creed fans will soon be able to bring one of the most popular assassins wherever they go with the release of the "Ezio Collection" for the Nintendo Switch handheld console. Originally, the trilogy was released for the two popular stationary consoles that year, 2016: the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, for the first time since the trilogy's release in the early 2010's, the story of Ezio Auditore is coming to the portable sphere.

