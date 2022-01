In a Marine Corps planning process exposure event, the notional higher headquarters directed the student planning team to support all media requests and movement of media personnel through the battlespace. At first, I thought this was odd, but soon I saw it as an opportunity to support information warfare. Military leaders must reframe the narrative on embedding media as an opportunity rather than a constraint. Operations in the information environment are not restricted to the highest authority levels. Embedding members of the press at the tactical level can be an effective counter to adversary misinformation campaigns and help shape potential conflicts. Military leaders should incorporate embedded media into tactical-level, garrison training.

