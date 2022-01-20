7-year-old Venezuelan Girl Drowns Attempting to Cross the Rio Grande

DEL RIO, TX – Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station were notified that a child was lost while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, Jan. 18.

According to information from the CBP, agents were informed by a Venezuelan woman that her child was swept away by the current as they attempted to cross the river. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area where the incident occurred, in an attempt to locate the child. Border Patrol also contacted law enforcement counterparts in Mexico.

The body of a child matching the mother’s description was found along the riverbank on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande, by Mexican authorities. The mother was notified and confirmed it was her 7-year-old daughter, also a Venezuelan national.

The mother was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and processed as per CBP guidelines.