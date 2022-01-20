ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Del Rio, TX

7-year-old Venezuelan Girl Drowns Attempting to Cross the Rio Grande

By Yantis Green
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo LIVE!
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DdaaG_0dqtpaD400

DEL RIO, TX – Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station were notified that a child was lost while attempting to cross the Rio Grande River, Jan. 18.

According to information from the CBP, agents were informed by a Venezuelan woman that her child was swept away by the current as they attempted to cross the river. Border Patrol Agents assigned to the Del Rio Station Boat Patrol Unit were deployed to the area where the incident occurred, in an attempt to locate the child. Border Patrol also contacted law enforcement counterparts in Mexico.

The body of a child matching the mother’s description was found along the riverbank on the Mexico side of the Rio Grande, by Mexican authorities.  The mother was notified and confirmed it was her 7-year-old daughter, also a Venezuelan national.

The mother was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents and processed as per CBP guidelines.

Comments / 2

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Texas Teens Charged for Beating Perv Step Dad to Death

MCALLEN, TX – Three 18-year-old boys are currently behind bars for beating their stepfather to death after learning their stepfather sexually abused their younger sibling.  According to the Pharr Police Department, on Jan. 23, Alexandro Trevino, 18, Christian Trevino, 18, and Juan Eduardo Melendez, 18, were arrested for crimes in connection to the murder of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla. Quintanilla, the three men's stepfather, was wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and continuous family violence. The three men discovered that Quintanilla had sexually abused their 9-year-old…
PHARR, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Intense Investigation Leads San Angelo Police to Capture 2nd Murder Suspect

SAN ANGELO, TX – After months of investigating, the second suspect in the Jacob Hernandez murder has been arrested. According to court documents, on Jan. 21, officers with the San Angelo Police Department arrested David Rodriguez, 23, for the murder of Jacob Hernandez. Hernandez was murdered on May 26, 2021 during a burglary. At the time only one suspect, Francisco Morales was arrested. He has since been indicted for Capital Murder. If convicted, Morales could face the death penalty. Police identified Rodriguez after months of investigating. At the original time of the death, investigators…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sweetwater Police Searching for Wanted Fugitive

SAN ANGELO, TX –– The Sweetwater Police Department is asking the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection to the sexual assault of a child. According to SPDD, the suspect is Braxton Kade Gomez and he is wanted by the  32nd Judicial District. Anyone with information regarding Gomez's location is asked to contact Sweetwater PD at 325) 236-6686.
SWEETWATER, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

First Responders Locate Human Remains in Hamlin House Fire

HAMLIN, TX –– A house fire in Hamlin led authorities to a deceased individual on Friday. According to the Hamlin Police Department, at approximately 4:00 a.m. 9-1-1 operators received a call stating a homeowner could smell smoke coming from his house. When first responders arrived at the 1100 block of NW Ave D., they located a structure and brush fire. First-responders immedifayely began searchng for the homeowner but were unsuccessful. After the fire was extinguished the property was searched once again and first responders located what "appeared to be human remains." The remains were…
HAMLIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
Del Rio, TX
Accidents
City
Del Rio, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Del Rio, TX
Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Illegal Aliens Racing Border Agents Turn South Texas into the Wild West

EDINBURG, TX – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol Agents disrupted five illegal alien smuggling attempts in collaboration with local law enforcement this week in the valley. On Jan. 19, a McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agent observed suspected illegal aliens load into a silver Ford Escape near Havana, TX and requested assistance from the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy attempted to conduct a vehicle stop, but it failed to yield and led the deputy on a vehicle pursuit. The pursuit came to an end when the driver veered off the road and several illegals ran off into…
EDINBURG, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fast & Furious Human Smuggler Couldn't Outrun the Law in Brewster County

ALPINE, TX – While the temperature was dropping Thursday night, the speed of a Honda Civic was reaching triple digits (120 miles per hour to be exact) as the driver sped through the West Texas darkness. Here is the information from the Brewster County Sheriff's Office: Following closely behind, with flashing lights and sirens, were two Brewster County Deputies. The driver of the Honda, David Ramirez, slowed down briefly, near the intersection of Highway 118 and FM 170, to allow his 4 passengers, illegal aliens from Mexico, to try and escape on foot.
BREWSTER COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

BREAKING: Emergency Personnel Respond to Bentwood Home for Possible Drowning

SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police and Firefighters were dispatched to a Bentwood home Friday afternoon for a possible drowning.  According to emergency communications, police officers and emergency medical technicians responded to the possible drowning call in the 5100 block of Beverly Dr. in Bentwood shortly before 3 p.m. Friday.  Witnesses on the scene say it appears an elderly man was found floating in a backyard pool.   This is a developing story and will be updated when additional official information is released.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Aggravated Assault & Cruelty to Animals Arrests Top Thursday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venezuelan#Mexico#Rio Grande River#7 Year Old#Border Patrol Agents#Cbp#Mexican
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Possession Arrests Top Wednesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Violent Suspect Arrested After Shooting & Stabbing Spree Leaves One Dead

ABILENE, TX –– The Abilene Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection to an early morning homicide. According to the APD, just after midnight officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Miss Ellie Lane for reports of an injured subject. According to the caller, he and two other victims had been injured in a stabbing/shooting incident. When officers arrived at the scene, they located three victims and the alleged perp. The victims were identified as a 32-year-old white male with a stabbing injury, a 53-year-old white male with a gunshot wound, and a 43-year-old white female…
ABILENE, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Police Seek Answers After 11-Year-Old Boy Shot to Death

DEL RIO, TX – Police are seeking answers following a shooting on Sunday night that killed a young boy. According to the City of Del Rio, on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at 11:37 p.m., officers with the Del Rio Police Department responded to the 400 block of San Juan St. in reference to a "shots fired" call. Upon arrival, officers found that several shots had been fired towards a residence with one of those rounds striking and killing an 11-year-old boy. The Del Rio Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues the investigation into the murder of the child. The Del Rio Police…
DEL RIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Human Smuggling and Drug Dealing Arrests Top Tuesday Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Odessa Man Jailed in Tom Green County for Preying on Small Child

SAN ANGELO, TX – An Odessa Man was arrested in Tom Green County after an indictment accused him of molesting a child within the county. According to court documents, on Jan. 18, Gonzalo Sanchez, 52, of Odessa, was booked into the Tom Green County Jail on a grand jury indictment for continuous sexual abuse to a victim under the age of 14. Sanchez is accused of molesting a child from Sep. 2012 until May 2014. The indictment came down on Mar. 4 2021 and a warrant was issued for Sanchez's arrest. Sanchez avoided arrest until Dec. 31, 2021. He is currently being held in the Tom Green County…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Suspects Arrested in High-Speed Drive-by Rolling Shooting

BIG SPRING, TX –– The Big Spring Police Department has arrested three suspects involved in a chase and drive-by shooting. According to BSPD, at approximately 3:00 a.m. on January 8th, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Birdwell for reports of shots fired. When officers arrived at the scene, they found multiple suspects who had been traveling inside a red Dodge Charger. According to the group, they were chased by passengers aboard a black Chevrolet Camaro and a small white passenger car. The group claimed the driver of the Camaro shot at them. This caused the driver of the…
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crash Near Big Spring Kills Solo Driver

BIG SPRING, TX – A crash near a construction zone in Big Spring killed an Oklahoma man last Wednesday. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 12, troopers with the Texas DPS were dispatched to I-20 eastbound for the report of a major crash involving a truck and an 18-wheeler. When they arrived, the troopers discovered a 2017 Ford F-250 that had crashed into the back of a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor pulling a trailer.  The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash but the driver of the F-250, 63-year-old Teddy Mack Hillis of Noble, Oklahoma, was pronounced…
BIG SPRING, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Crimes Against Children & Drug Possession Arrests Top Weekend Booking Report

SAN ANGELO, TX- San Angelo LIVE! Makes no assumptions or representations about guilt or innocence of anyone on the booking report. Individuals charged with crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Information on the site should not be used to determine any person’s actual criminal record. Booking Report photos or mugshots are public information and no permission is necessary for them to appear in the media. The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office, the San Angelo Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety made various arrests including the following individuals.…
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Elderly Homeowner and Pets Killed In Early Morning Fire

SAN ANTONIO, TX –– An early morning house fire left one San Antonio homeowner severely injured and one dead on Monday. According to authorities, the fire began just before 4:30 a.m. when neighbors saw massive flames coming from the house. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they located two victims. The male was rushed to the hospital and the female was pronounced dead at the scene. Both individuals were in their late 60s. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, a heating situation may have contributed to the fire. Three animals also perished in the fire.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Disturbed Woman Who Threw Baby into Dumpster Placed Under House Arrest

HOBBS, NM –– Earlier this week, Alexis Avila was arraigned in Lea County, NM. The 18-year-old mom accused of throwing her baby into a dumpster has been granted house arrest. The judge presiding over the arraignment placed Avila on house arrest with certain conditions. Avila will only be allowed to leave the house if she is attending school, her job, medical and counseling appointments, and religious services if her family is in attendance. Avila will also be prohibited from being on social media and having close contact with her son or any child under the age of ten. She will not be…
LEA COUNTY, NM
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
502K+
Views
ABOUT

News, events, jobs, and opinion from San Angelo and the rest of west central Texas.

 https://sanangelolive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy