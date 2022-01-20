Vernon Maxwell trolls Jazz yet again after Rockets win at Utah

Photo by Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Former Rockets guard Vernon Maxwell has become known during the social media era for trolling the Jazz, and he did so yet again after Houston’s upset victory at Utah on Wednesday night.

Maxwell was a starter on Houston’s first NBA championship team in the 1993-94 season, and the Rockets had plenty of memorable games versus the Jazz in that “Clutch City” era — both in the regular season and the playoffs. More times than not, Houston emerged victorious, and the fiery guard best known as “Mad Max” was often a big reason.

The intensity of those 1990s games and the raucous environment involving fans in the stands made for a rivalry that has stood the test of time. So when the Rockets won at Salt Lake City on Wednesday, punctuated by yet another game-clinching shot by Kevin Porter Jr. in the final minute, Maxwell made sure to let the world know about it.

Here’s a sampling of the postgame comments by Maxwell, along with a look at postgame highlights for anyone who missed it. With the victory, the current Rockets have now won three of their last four games.

Highlights