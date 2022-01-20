ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Dexaran – The Lord of Ethereum Classic & Callisto Network

CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are approaching one of the most momentous events in the early history of the blockchain: What has come to be known simply as The DAO Hack. On a Saturday in mid-June 2016, a hacker attacked the world’s first decentralized autonomous organization, a DAO, connected to Ethereum. The attacker drained 3.6...

cointelegraph.com

NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Ethereum
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: Crypto market rebounds as Elon Musk makes McDonald’s plea

Bitcoin’s price collapse on Friday has reverberated throughout crypto market, with leading cryptocurrencies continuing to suffer losses at the start of the week.BTC fell more than $10,000 between Friday and Monday, reaching as low as $33,184, according to CoinMarketCap’s price index. The losses mean the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency is now worth less than half the record peak it experienced in November.The overall market is down by a similar margin, with $1.5 trillion wiped from it in just two months. It has led to fears that a ‘Crypto Winter’ is underway, similar to the ones seen following the 2013 and 2017 bull markets.Ethereum (ETH), Cardano (ADA), Binance Coin (BNB) and Ripple (XRP) have all failed to recover from the crash, though analysts are divided over which way the market is heading from here.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions in our live blog below. Read More Bitcoin price stabilises partly after latest crypto market crash – but stays down
STOCKS
insidebitcoins.com

Pantera Capital’s CIO says the Ethereum network will continue to dominate

Ethereum has been facing high competition from blockchains believed to be more scalable and less expensive. While many analysts have speculated that Ethereum will soon lose its dominance to these upcoming networks, the CIO of Pantera Capital, Joey Krug, has expressed optimism that Ethereum will be the future of the global financial sector.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

USDC flips Tether on the Ethereum network

Circle’s USD Coin (USDC) has reached a major milestone by surpassing Tether (USDT) in total supply on the Ethereum network. USDC’s current supply on Ethereum as of writing is 40.06 billion tokens, just ahead of USDT’s supply of 39.82 billion. Tether has been the most popular stablecoin...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Is Ethereum Seeing A Reversal Again?

Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) shares are trading higher Tuesday as the crypto tries to bounce back after losing much of its value the past couple of weeks. Ethereum has lost more than 20% of its value since Dec. 27, 2021. The crypto has been falling and nears the higher low trendline, an area where it may find support.
MARKETS
themarketperiodical.com

USDC reached a landmark: Outperformed Tether on Ethereum network

Tether (USDT) found itself in second place for the very first time. Tether was a dominant stablecoin for some years now, but it recently got surpassed by Circle’s USDC. Circle is a market competitor for Tether for its more transparent and has investors in its favour. Circle’s USDC or...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin records all-time high network difficulty amid price fluctuations

The Bitcoin (BTC) network has recorded a new all-time high mining difficulty of 26.643 trillion with an average hash rate of 190.71 exahash per second (EH/s) — signaling strong community support despite an ongoing bear market. The Bitcoin network difficulty is determined by the overall computational power, which co-relates...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Cryptocurrency exchange undergoes transition to provide unparalleled trading experience for emerging markets

Starting any cryptocurrency journey begins with a single exchange, trade or transfer from fiat to crypto. Since the experience differs from that of traditional currencies, many users are often presented with a steep learning curve to begin buying, storing and trading digital assets. This finding resulted in several exchanges that were able to capture market share in the early trading days with basic functionality tailored to new users. However, as the industry and users themselves have evolved, offerings have fallen short in adapting their products to meet the changing needs of their customers. And this reality has only become more prevalent in the rapidly evolving cryptocurrency industry we find ourselves in today.
CURRENCIES

