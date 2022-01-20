ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
German authorities slam Czech billionaire who drove his $3.4million Bugatti Chiron at 257 mph on the speed-limit free autobahn and is also seen taking his hands off the wheel at dangerously high speeds.

Cover picture for the articleGermany’s Autobahn highway system is renowned for its unrestricted stretches that don’t have federally mandated speed limits. The authorities only have an advisory speed limit of 81 mph and driving beyond that isn’t illegal, making it a bucket-list destination for automobile enthusiasts who wish to experience the madness of going full-throttle...

Carscoops

Relive A Bugatti Chiron Doing 259 MPH Down The Autobahn, Now With GPS-Verified Speed

The Bugatti Chiron is a true marvel of engineering not only in the speeds it can achieve, but also how comfortably it can achieve them. And with no frame of reference, it’s easy to take for granted how fast that car’s top speed really is. But thanks to this video of a Chiron travelling at nearly top speed down the autobahn, we can get a better idea.
CARS
fox40jackson.com

German government scolds millionaire influencer who drove 259mph on the Autobahn

Test driver Andy Wallace piloted a specially-prepared Bugatti Chiron to 304 mph, setting a new mark for street legal cars. He just couldn’t drive 55. Not even 255. The Bugatti Veyron is capable of reaching speeds above 300 mph. (Bugatti) Czech real estate tycoon Radim Passer has been officially...
WORLD
CarBuzz.com

Germany Is Angry About Rich Guy's 257-MPH Bugatti Chiron Joyride

The Bugatti Chiron was built for one key thing: speed. Now completely sold out, the Chiron remains one of the fastest production cars in the world. Spending well over $3 million requires something special and the Chiron more than delivers. But what would be the point of owning a hypercar that can surpass 260 mph if you can't attempt to go 260 mph? That's exactly how one owner felt late last year and he decided to do something about it.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Bugatti Chiron Hits 257 MPH and Angers a Superpower

A Bugatti Chiron has angered the German goverment after a top speed run. Millionaire Radim Passer has been heavily criticised for the stunt by German government officials. 257 mph isn’t even close to the Chiron’s top speed. Autobahn blasts adorn even the deepest crevasses of car YouTube. But...
CARS
GTNationEd

Bugatti Chiron Owner Targeted By Transport Ministry After 260MPH High Speed Run On Autobahn

While driving his Bugatti Veyron in 2015, businessman Radim Passer was able to run the hypercar up to its top speed while dodging stray traffic on the speed-limitless road. He hit 250mph in this car, but this wasn’t enough for him. So, late last year, he set out to break his previous record with his new Chiron. It’s safe to say he beat it, hitting a top speed of 259.1mph on the public highway.
CARS
