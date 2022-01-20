ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5G Solution Must Be Reached Without Finger-Pointing

By Les Abend
Flying Magazine
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThose in and around aviation were well aware of the dangers of the 5G issue. Credit: Adobe Stock. The conundrum of possible 5G interference with cockpit radio altimeters should not have become a topic-de-jour media blitz. Why?. Just by implication, it is apparent that aviation leadership at management and...

