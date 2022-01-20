ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers, Alcoa Rise in Premarket; United Falls on Weak Forecast

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trading on Thursday, 20th January. Please refresh for updates. Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) stock rose 1.3% on reports that its joint venture Pepsico (NASDAQ:PEP) has borne fruit, in the form of a vegan jerky snack. United Airlines stock fell 1.1% after the company...

MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock falls Friday, still outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) slid 1.86% to $305.22 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around poor trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.89% to 4,397.94 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of losses. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $19.19 below its 52-week high ($324.41), which the company achieved on January 14th.
Global Aluminum Billets Market Hike in Growth, Business Forecast With Covid-19 Ratio | Rusal, Rio Tinto, Alcoa

Global Aluminum Billets Market 2022 Research Report provides key analysis on the market status of the Aluminum Billets manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report also calculates the market size, Aluminum Billets Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure, and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments and Browse Market data Tables and Figures spread through Pages and in-depth TOC on Aluminum Billets Market.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock falls Friday, underperforms market

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.26% to $943.90 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 2.72% to 13,768.92 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.30% to 34,265.37. Tesla Inc. closed $299.59 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Macdaily News

Nasdaq futures weaken after weak Netflix forecast; inflation concerns

Nasdaq 100 futures slipped on Friday after a weak forecast from Netflix coupled with inflation concerns sent its shares along with other streaming companies spiraling lower, with Wall Street’s main indexes headed for another week of losses. Reuters:. Netflix Inc plunged 19.6% in premarket trading after the streaming giant...
theedgemarkets.com

Asian markets fall after weak showing on Wall St, oil tumbles

SINGAPORE (Jan 21): Asian share markets tumbled on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street, as lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data weighed on sentiment ahead of a Fed policy meeting next week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.3%,...
Connecticut Post

Netflix Falls Short of Q4 Subscriber Target, Stock Tumbles on Weak Forecast

The streaming giant reported a net gain of 8.28 million subscribers for Q4, again driven by markets outside North America, to reach 221.8 million total worldwide. Netflix previously forecast 8.5 million paid net adds while Wall Street analysts expected 8.3 million, according to FactSet. More from Variety. Netflix Acknowledges Streaming...
MarketWatch

Schlumberger shares rise premarket after company tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat outlook

Schlumberger Ltd. shares rose 1.4% premarket Friday, after the energy giant beat estimates for the fourth quarter and said it expects demand-led capital spending in the sector to create a multiyear growth cycle. The Houston, Tx.-based company posted net income of $601 million, or 42 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $374 million, or 27 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 41 cents, ahead of the 39 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue climbed 13% to $6.225 billion from $5.532 billion, also ahead of the $6.085 billion FactSet consensus. "Looking ahead into 2022, the industry macro fundamentals are very favorable, due to the combination of projected steady demand recovery, an increasingly tight supply market, and supportive oil prices," Chief Executive Olivier Le Peuch said in a statement. "We believe this will result in a material step up in industry capital spending with simultaneous double-digit growth in international and North American markets." Shares have gained 53% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MarketWatch

Alcoa stock rises following earnings beat

Alcoa Inc. shares rose in the extended session Wednesday after the aluminum company topped Wall Street estimates for the quarter. shares rose 2% after hours, following a 0.7% decline in the regular session to close at $59.63. The company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $392 million, or $2.11 a share,...
