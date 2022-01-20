Watch CNBC's full interview with American Airlines CEO Doug Parker

Chances are you’ve never heard of this airline. It’s called French bee. It started service about five years ago. The airline flies five A350 jets, in a high density configuration — 411 passengers, between Paris and the U.S. and between the U.S. and Tahiti. One warning: You’re not going to get the lie-flat seats on these flights, because they don’t exist. But you mIght sleep better knowing that roundtrip airfares from New York to Paris start at $398. Recently, I had a chance to sit down in Paris with the Chairman and CEO of French bee, Marc Rochet, to talk about how the airline started and perhaps most important, where it’s going. Press play to watch the interview!

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 DAYS AGO