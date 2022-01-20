ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tickets for Terminal V to go on sale January 25th

skiddle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTerminal V, one of Europe's largest indoor electronic music festivals will be coming back to Edinburgh this April, taking over the whole weekend from Saturday 16th to Sunday 17th April. They've already announced huge names for this year's edition too with Nina...

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

skiddle.com

Bass Face // LDN // DNB . RE-FRESHERS SPECIAL! LAST FREE TICKETS

So far joined by Voltage, Inja, Hedex, Problem Central, Serum, Enei, Benny L, EKSMAN, Trigga, Upgrade, Sub Zero, T>I, Simula, Disrupta, TNA + more. The Bass Face LDN monthly residency continues with our first show of 2022 at undoubtably London's most impressive and enhanced music venue. We can not wait for our opening show of the year, following on from 3 massive SOLD OUT shows joined by the likes of Voltage, Inja, Hedex, Problem Central, Serum, Enei, Benny L, EKSMAN, Upgrade, Sub Zero, T>I, Simula, Trigga, Benny Page, Harry Shotta, Disrupta, TNA, BassLayerz, Logan D and Kara just to name a few + a whole host of Surprise Very Special Guests like Born On Road’s lead Kelvin 373 & so many more for our 2021 series residency! THIS IS GOING TO BE A MADNESS…
MUSIC
Tampa Bay News Wire

Tickets Are Now On Sale for NEWSIES!!!

Tickets are now on sale for the long-awaited performances of Disney’s NEWSIES!!. NEWSIES is sponsored by Pasco Hernando State College, Timothy Beard, Ph.D., President. It is performed by special arrangement with Music Theatre International. Newsies will be performed March 18, 20, 25, 26, 27, April 1, 2, & 3...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
Summit Daily News

Tickets for Jerry’s Middle Finger go on sale Friday

Fans of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead should start preparing for March. That month, Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall will host tribute band Jerry’s Middle Finger. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 21. Los Angeles-based Jerry’s Middle Finger formed in 2015 to celebrate the...
FRISCO, CO
skiddle.com

Digitise x Man With The Fish - January

We take over the basement of Man with the Fish every third Saturday of the month. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Digitise is an established club night spotlighting alternative bass music. Think old funk records with big bass...
MUSIC
Person
Amelie Lens
skiddle.com

Ibiza will be re-opening from April

Ibiza have confirmed that they will be allowing nightclubs to open from April. This huge announcement means that 2022 will be the longest clubbing season that the island has ever had. What better way is there to make up for all that lost time? The International Music Summit has already been announced to be taking place on Wednesday 27th April to Sunday 1st May.
WORLD
Deadline

‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas. Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year. Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude. Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.
MOVIES
#Music Festival#Europe
KTVU FOX 2

Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival tickets go on sale

NAPA, Calif. - Tickets go on sale for the Bottlerock Napa Valley music festival on Tuesday. Headliners for the three-day music festival include Metallica, Pink and Twenty One Pilots. This year's event is scheduled for Memorial Day weekend at the Napa Valley Expo. Organizers say they're optimistic that the number...
MUSIC
disneydining.com

Reminder: D23 Expo Tickets Go On Sale In One Week!

Every other year, D23 — the official Disney fan club — hosts a massive expo at the Anaheim Convention Center, right across the street from Disneyland Resort. The D23 Expo features a number of fun and informative panels, a ton of Disney stars, and a lot of great merchandise you can purchase to remember your time there. The D23 Expo is incredibly popular and draws thousands of Disney fans to Southern California, with tickets selling out relatively quickly.
ANAHEIM, CA
tricitytimes-online.com

Chamber Gala tickets on sale

IMLAY CITY — Tickets are now on sale for the Imlay City Chamber of Commerce Gala to be held Feb. 5 at Castle Creek Golf Club. That night the chamber will bestow their annual awards to the Citizen of the Year, Organization of the Year and Merit Award winners. Tickets are $45 each and include dinner. Live music and more are also planned.
IMLAY CITY, MI
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
skiddle.com

Last Chance To Dance: Five huge events happening this weekend

Here is your final call for the weekend. Last Chance To Dance is here to bring you the best events happening this weekend at short notice. So, if the week's got you feeing low, lets pick things up by ending it the right way, surrounded by friends and seeing wherever the night will take you.
THEATER & DANCE
godisageek.com

More Serious Sam coming January 25th

Fans of running and gunning have some exciting news coming there way, as there’s a new standalone icy expansion to Serious Sam coming January 25th. A combined effort from modding team Timelock Studios and Croteam, Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem brings a frosty Russian flavour to Steam later this month. The best part of all of this? That anyone who already owns Serious Sam 4 will receiver a “sizeable discount” at launch and going forward. It’s a really nice reward for fans of the series!
VIDEO GAMES
skiddle.com

BeatHive @ Stage and Radio MCR

6:00pm til 4:00am (last entry 12:00pm) Fewer than 17% of tickets left for this event on Skiddle! Buy now to avoid disappointment. See promo video here - https://www.instagram.com/p/CYkDiyko1vZ/. BeatHive is made up of over 30 DJs and collectors who have been sharing their finest crate-digging discoveries with the world since...
MUSIC
nintendowire.com

The Artful Escape rocks onto Switch January 25th

One of the bigger indie games of last year on Xbox and Steam, The Artful Escape, is rocking and rolling its way towards a Nintendo Switch release next week on January 25th. Developed by the excellently named game dev studio Beethoven & Dinosaur, it’s a colorful, soulful exploration of music in the medium of video games.
VIDEO GAMES
skiddle.com

Neksus : Brighton

Multifunction & Basskonnection team up to bring NEKSUS SOUND to Brighton! With an all star line up ft Annix, Simula, Skantia hosted by MC XL!
MUSIC
skiddle.com

HAUS Jazz Club - Free Entry

7:30pm til 2:00am (last entry 8:30pm) Presenting some of the finest Jazz in the city... Free entry all night!. This event occurred in January 2022. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Come and join us on Saturday night for an evening of good vibes &...
TEQUILA

