Micro-Sized Servo Drives

automationworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe seven new micro-sized FlexPro servo drives released by Advanced Motion Controls feature a 60 A continuous...

www.automationworld.com

Business Wire

Arrow Electronics and Appletec Sign Agreement for Supply of Compact Camera Modules for Embedded Applications

CENTENNIAL, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arrow Electronics Inc. has signed an agreement with Israeli company Appletec under which Appletec will produce a range of compact camera modules (CCMs) exclusively for Arrow. The CCMs are intended for developers who want to add an embedded vision capability to products used in sectors including industrial, medical,...
BUSINESS
automationworld.com

A Solid Foundation for Design

Just like when you build a house, before you do anything on an automation effort, no matter how great or small the task, you should always start with a solid foundation. In the world of manufacturing automation and information systems that foundation is design. In recent years, tight budgets, shrinking...
ENTERTAINMENT
automationworld.com

Emerson Announces New Edge Technology Portfolio

Emerson continues to develop its focus on edge computing technologies for industry with the introduction of its PACSystems Edge Solutions. The company says this is “a new portfolio of turnkey industrial edge hardware and software solutions” designed to help OEMs, system integrators, and end users “reduce the time spent integrating, developing, and validating digital transformation projects.”
BUSINESS
automationworld.com

Motion Control Brings Injection Molding Quality to Additive Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing (AM), also referred to as 3D printing, moved beyond its initial use in industry solely for prototype development years ago. It’s no longer uncommon for manufacturers to produce assembly-ready components created with AM processes. However, the AM process is not quite ready to replace many established manufacturing methods due to material quality requirements for some parts and unit costs (typically due to the longer production times associated with AM).
ELECTRONICS
automationworld.com

John Deere Debuts Autonomous Tractor: “One Giant Robot”

At a press conference during the CES 2022 show in January, agriculture equipment maker John Deere announced a major advancement for precision farming in the form of a self-driving autonomous tractor. Available later this year, the fully autonomous driverless machine combines Deere’s 8R tractor, its TruSet tillage technology coupled with a chisel plow, GPS guidance, and other advanced technologies, including six pairs of stereo cameras enabling 360-degree obstacle detection and calculation of distance, and a deep neural network that classifies each pixel of each image in 100 milliseconds. This determines if the machine continues to move or stops when an obstacle is detected.
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

Demand-Driven Smart Manufacturing

The new MESA International Smart Manufacturing Model is under development and will be released very soon. It’s different from other smart manufacturing models out there in that it’s not academic, it’s not descriptive, and it’s not meant as a reference to sit on the shelf. It’s...
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

Voice of the Customer Podcast: Accudyne’s Stephan Zweidler on resources for overcoming component selection challenges

End-user and OEM automation engineers share their experiences with applications, challenges and solutions in Automation World’s Voice of the Customer podcast series. Episode 2 features Stephan Zweidler from custom equipment builder Accudyne Systems. He began his career as an ammunitions system specialist in the U.S Air Force and spent more than a decade with an automotive OEM and another in technology development and deployment between the defense and private sectors, including a stint at the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency. He is now a partner and director of technical sales and marketing at Accudyne Systems in Newark, Delaware.
TECHNOLOGY
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
automationworld.com

TwinCAT3 Adds Virtualization, OPC UA Pub/Sub Functionality

While hardware advances remain an important aspect of automation’s advance, software virtualization and data communication methodologies, such as the OPC Foundation’s Unified Architecture (OPC UA) and MQTT (message queuing telemetry transport), are increasingly moving to center stage. For example, through virtualization, multiple operating systems or software environments can...
COMPUTERS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Electronic Component Market 2029 Size, Share, Trends And Key Players| AVX Corporation, FCI Electronics, API Technologies, Micro semi

Global Electronic Component Market Report 2022-2029 with Covid-19 analysis and Recent Conditions. The assessment provides a 360° view and insights outlining the key outcomes of the Electronic Component market, current scenario analysis that highlights slowdown aims to provide unique strategies and solutions following and benchmarking leading players strategies. In addition, the study helps with the competition study of emerging players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better-informed decisions. All the data and statistics included in the report are back-tested by well-known analysis tools which include the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis.
MARKETS
automationworld.com

Solving the Industrial Skills Gap

It’s no secret that the manufacturing and processing industries continue to face a growing skills gap. Deloitte predicts that 4.6 million manufacturing jobs will be created over the next decade and as many as 2.4 million of those positions are likely to remain unfilled. This challenge is exacerbated by the rapid pace of technological change.
ECONOMY
automationworld.com

Asset Performance Management Software

ABB is expanding its digital offerings with the launch of the ABB Ability Genix Asset Performance Management (APM) Suite for condition monitoring, predictive maintenance, and 360-degree asset performance insights for the process, utility, and transportation industries. The Genix APM Suite allows users to add asset condition monitoring to existing operational technology landscapes, enables prioritization of maintenance activities based on AI-informed predictions, and provides a comprehensive overview of asset performance. Genix APM Suite also empowers significant improvements in operational sustainability. By assessing the remaining useful life of industrial assets, Genix APM generates a plan for preventive maintenance, which can extend equipment uptime by as much as 50% and increase asset life by up to 40%.
SOFTWARE
automationworld.com

ERP’s Growing Importance to Production Operations

20 years ago, most applications of ERP were for financial management uses. Today, ERP is increasingly the connective tissue between the plant floor and executive suite with strong communication in both directions. Learn how Trademark Plastics connects everything in its production operations—from injection molding machines and robots to CAD software—to...
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Study on the effect of size on InGaN red micro-LEDs

In this research, five sizes (100"‰Ã—"‰100, 75"‰Ã—"‰75, 50"‰Ã—"‰50, 25"‰Ã—"‰25, 10"‰Ã—"‰10Â Âµm2) of InGaN red micro-light emitting diode (LED) dies are produced using laser-based direct writing and maskless technology. It is observed that with increasing injection current, the smaller the size of the micro-LED, the more obvious the blue shift of the emission wavelength. When the injection current is increased from 0.1 to 1Â mA, the emission wavelength of the 10"‰Ã—"‰10Â Î¼m2 micro-LED is shifted from 617.15 to 576.87Â nm. The obvious blue shift is attributed to the stress release and high current density injection. Moreover, the output power density is very similar for smaller chip micro-LEDs at the same injection current density. This behavior is different from AlGaInP micro-LEDs. The sidewall defect is more easily repaired by passivation, which is similar to the behavior of blue micro-LEDs. The results indicate that the red InGaN epilayer structure provides an opportunity to realize the full color LEDs fabricated by GaN-based LEDs.
SCIENCE

