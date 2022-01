Roland Emmerich better hurry up and make the moon fall, because we're going to need a helluva lot of cheese - and crackers. Netflix announced today a new Wallace & Gromit film, with Aardman Animation legend Nick Park heading up a new story for his beloved, fromage-adoring characters. The film will premiere exclusively on the streamer around the world, except for in the UK, where it'll debut first on the BBC: a fitting move, given the public broadcaster has always been their native home (and, as anyone in England will know, has spun their old adventures in the Beeb's festive playlist come the season for the last couple of decades).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO