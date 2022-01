When the Blue Jays are allowed to resume their offseason shopping, I hope they’ll strongly consider bringing back a player they acquired last summer. Looking back on it, I still can’t believe what Ross Atkins and the front office were able to pull off when they acquired Adam Cimber and Corey Dickerson from the Miami Marlins in exchange for Joe Panik and a minor league pitcher named Andrew McInvale. It was highway robbery for Cimber alone, especially for a bullpen-needy club like the Blue Jays at the time, but Dickerson was on the icing on the cake.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO