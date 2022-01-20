ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House chief of staff: We've had a year of historic accomplishment

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite House Chief of Staff Ron Klain discusses President Biden's one-year...

www.msnbc.com

CBS News

Vice President Kamala Harris on first year in the White House: "We have to remain consistent in fighting for the American people"

One year ago, Vice President Kamala Harris made history by becoming the first woman and first person of color, to serve in the role. In that time, the administration has faced numerous challenges including the COVID pandemic, failing to get some of the administration's high-profile issues passed, and tensions with Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Brian Kilmeade: Biden should fire entire White House staff

POTUS
POLITICO

The Jan. 6 committee just got its hands on long-withheld Trump White House records.

Donald Trump lost a three-month court battle to keep these records shielded. Big news: The National Archives has transferred hundreds of pages of Donald Trump’s White House records to the Jan. 6 select committee, a major breakthrough for the panel’s investigation after it prevailed in litigation against the former president.
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump White House had Hannity, Fox News in the palm of its hands. Literally.

The Jan. 6 select House committee on Thursday revealed text messages that show Fox News host Sean Hannity played a more direct role in crafting the Trump administration's response to the attempted insurrection than previously known. The committee included the texts in a letter requesting testimony from Ivanka Trump, a...
POTUS
The Independent

Bill Barr: Capitol riot panel will speak to former Attorney General about order to seize voting machines

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 attack on Congress is seeking an interview with former Attorney General William Barr following the shocking revelation first reported by Politico that Donald Trump’s allies drafted an executive order directing the seizure of voting machines.Rep Bennie Thompson, the committee’s chairman, made the announcement on Sunday during an interview with ABC News. He added that lawmakers on the panel have spoken with Mr Barr previously in the course of their investigation, but were now interested in learning more about the draft executive order created some time in December of 2020.Appearing on This...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Florida Phoenix

In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please

Quality Journalism for Critical Times About halfway through his marathon news conference last week, President Joe Biden finally asked the only question in Washington that’s worth asking. With congressional Republicans standing in the way of the Democrats’ every initiative, including voting rights (which should be as bipartisan as it gets), what do they actually support? “What are Republicans for? What […] The post In Year Two, no more Mr. Nice Biden, please appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

After losing the 2020 election, former President Trump considered deploying the National Guard to confiscate voting machines, a draft executive order reveals. The Trump campaign also installed fake electors in seven swing states under the direction of Rudy Giuliani. Malcolm Nance, MSNBC Terrorism Analyst; Lauren Gambino, senior national reporter for The Guardian; and Daniel Strauss, senior political correspondent for The New Republic, discuss how the January 6th Select Committee is closing in on Trump and his associates.Jan. 23, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Newt Gingrich predicts Jan 6 committee members could be jailed if GOP takes back Congress

Former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich has predicted that members of the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot on 6 January last year could be jailed if the GOP takes control of Congress after the midterms. “You’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate,” Mr Gingrich told Fox News on Sunday. “All these people who have been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email because I think it’s clear that these are people...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

New York’s Attorney General and the January 6 committee want to hear from Ivanka Trump in two separate investigations. MSNBC contributor Jill Wine-Banks and Bloomberg Opinion columnist Tim O’Brien joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Ivanka’s chance to tell the world the truth about her family’s business and the attack at the U.S. Capitol. Jan. 23, 2022.
POTUS

