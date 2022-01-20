ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

The Golden Bear Report

By Admin
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com
 4 days ago

The Girls Basketball team hosted Rushville on Tuesday night for a non-conference state road 44 battle. The varsity led after the first quarter 10-8 and at the half by a score of 25-17. A slow third quarter for Shelbyville shifted the games momentum to Rushville as they out scored the Bears...

shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Comments / 0

Related
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Swimming and Diving Senior Night vs. Greenfield-Central

The Golden Bears swam in their final coed swim meet of the swim season last night. With the seniors in charge of the line up for the night the Golden Bears combined for 6 Golden Bear Top Tens, 22 career PRs, and 11 season PRs. Golden Bear Top Tens were swam by Miriam Garringer (50 & 100 Free), Karissa Hamilton (200 Freestyle), Marlee Rice (50 Freestyle), and Will Rife (100 Backstroke). The girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay of Miriam Garringer, Madison (Goose) Monroe, Karissa Hamilton, and Marlee Rice improved their relays Golden Bear Top Ten. Freshman Blake Hughes and Sophomore Andy Duffy both had break out performances on the night combining for 6 career PRs and over 40 seconds of time improvements. Great job to everyone on Senior Night. Thank you again to our seniors Karissa Hamilton, Marlee Rice, Lance File, Michael Fox, and Tyler Harkere for their leadership over the last 4 years!
SWIMMING & SURFING
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Wrestling Dominates Rushville on Senior Night

The Wrestling team welcomed Rushville to Shelbyville to help celebrate senior night. Senior managers Kira and Jasmine Miller, along with Kyra Rollo were honored before the match. Kira and Jasmine are the daughters of Head Coach Adam Miller. Tarik Runnebohm got the night started right with a dominating period one pin. Keagan Turner, Carson Linville, Jacob Harker, Elias Jones, and Cael Lux all won by pin. Ethan Watkins won by decision and the Bears cruised to a 54-22 win. The Bears move to 15-7 in dual action and will host sectionals on January 29, 2022 starting at 9 am.
WWE
shelbyvillegoldenbears.com

Girls Basketball Dominates Delta on Middle School and Elementary Night

The Girls Basketball team hosted its final home game of the season on Saturday and recognized its elementary and middle school teams. The Girls dominated Delta 55-17 to move its overall record to 10-11 (4-3 HHC). Edwards led the way with 18 points. Brenner had 13, Wilson 7, E. Johnson 6, Bassett 4, Simpson 3, Phares 2, and Pogue scored 2 points for the Golden Bears. The JV received a forfeit from Delta to move to 15-3 and a perfect 6-0 in HHC play. The girls will travel to Hauser for its final regular season game on Thursday with basketball starting at 6 pm.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
The Shawnee News-Star

Dale girls tripped up in finals by Perry

CASHION – The Dale Lady Pirates came up short in the finals of the Cashion Tournament on Saturday as they dropped a 38-36 decision to the Perry Lady Maroons. Class 2A second-ranked Dale saw an 11-game winning streak snapped in falling to 13-4 on the season. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Golden Bear#Boys Basketball#Swimming#Hhc#Mt Vernon 29 23#Shelbyville
The Alliance Review

Cardinals sweep triangulars

The Cardinals opened the week by sweeping a triangular against Chippewa 42-24 and Green 42-27.  Winning two matches were Brandon Boggs, Evan Natale, Matt Gentry and Wyatt Moyer. Winning one match were Brendan Jones, Brody Marks, Brock Moyer and Alec Trent.  ...
GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy