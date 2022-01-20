The Golden Bear Report

The Golden Bears swam in their final coed swim meet of the swim season last night. With the seniors in charge of the line up for the night the Golden Bears combined for 6 Golden Bear Top Tens, 22 career PRs, and 11 season PRs. Golden Bear Top Tens were swam by Miriam Garringer (50 & 100 Free), Karissa Hamilton (200 Freestyle), Marlee Rice (50 Freestyle), and Will Rife (100 Backstroke). The girls’ 200 Freestyle Relay of Miriam Garringer, Madison (Goose) Monroe, Karissa Hamilton, and Marlee Rice improved their relays Golden Bear Top Ten. Freshman Blake Hughes and Sophomore Andy Duffy both had break out performances on the night combining for 6 career PRs and over 40 seconds of time improvements. Great job to everyone on Senior Night. Thank you again to our seniors Karissa Hamilton, Marlee Rice, Lance File, Michael Fox, and Tyler Harkere for their leadership over the last 4 years!

