What Are Buzz Residents Reading?

It wasn’t until my late 20s that romance really found me. I was at an extremely low point in my life. I didn’t have a job, had to move back in with my parents, filed for divorce, and had no community. Romance came into my life and gave me a reprieve. Like many other things that came into my life at that point, I threw myself completely into it. Found my favorite authors on twitter and started reading different sub-genres. The book that hooked me for romance was Molly Harper’s Nice Girls Don’t Have Fangs. So when I heard about the Fated Mates podcast by doing a deep dive on another paranormal romance series in 2018, I was hype. I’m so glad I went along on the journey with Sarah MacLean and Jennifer Prokop as my guides to Kresley Cole’s Immortals After Dark series. Throughout all of 2018 and most of 2019, I fell in love with the IAD series. When I listened along to the final episode of the deep dive in August of 2019, I couldn’t wait for the release of book 19, Munro.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO