What Are Buzz Residents Reading?

After 12 years of offering fun and educated guidance, Longform is shutting down its article recommendation service. Beloved by media people and curious readers all over the globe, longform.org’s recommendations were a source of pleasure and discovery, now going back years, linking readers to pieces that sometimes seemed long forgotten. “We started the site in April 2010 on a whim,’’ wrote its founders, journalists Max Linksy and Aaron Lammer, in a goodbye note. “Since then, we have recommended more than 10,000 pieces of nonfiction.” With the help of a keyword and a simple search engine, readers were getting links to the best longform journalism on the subject produced within the last decade. In 2012, the website was followed by a podcast with the same title. The good news is the podcast is staying, with the same mission of an in-depth once-a-week conversation with a longform writer. The website is still alive and its archives are still there to be explored. Take a plunge there while you can.
Comments / 0