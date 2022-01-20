ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

What Are Buzz Residents Reading?

thebuzzmagazines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI learn about some of my best reads from other people so I thought it would be fun to start a new monthly series where I interview Buzz residents about what they are reading and what they recommend. This week I chat with Buzz writer Andria Frankfort about her...

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
bookriot.com

What Surprised Me About Joining a Read-Along

It wasn’t until my late 20s that romance really found me. I was at an extremely low point in my life. I didn’t have a job, had to move back in with my parents, filed for divorce, and had no community. Romance came into my life and gave me a reprieve. Like many other things that came into my life at that point, I threw myself completely into it. Found my favorite authors on twitter and started reading different sub-genres. The book that hooked me for romance was Molly Harper’s Nice Girls Don’t Have Fangs. So when I heard about the Fated Mates podcast by doing a deep dive on another paranormal romance series in 2018, I was hype. I’m so glad I went along on the journey with Sarah MacLean and Jennifer Prokop as my guides to Kresley Cole’s Immortals After Dark series. Throughout all of 2018 and most of 2019, I fell in love with the IAD series. When I listened along to the final episode of the deep dive in August of 2019, I couldn’t wait for the release of book 19, Munro.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
thebuzzmagazines.com

Inprint Cool Brains! Gordon Korman Livestream Event

Join Inprint for a free livestream event featuring Gordon Korman, New York Times bestselling author of the Ungifted, Masterminds, and Swindle series. Gordon will give a brief presentation about his new novel, Operation Do-Over, and then respond to video messages/questions submitted by kids. This is a livestream reading and will...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Edith Wharton
mprnews.org

What library lovers are reading

I’m a member of two different library systems with long “hold” queues in each one. I know! It’s crazy when you think of all of the books that publishers send me. But I can't help it. When it comes to books, more is more. Late last...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Voices: My anti-romance book snobbery was rooted in internalised misogyny

After the birth of my children, my brain felt frazzled. I no longer had the attention span to focus on reading the words and thoughts of my all-time favourite authors, like Maya Angelou and Toni Morrison.My book purchases were largely led by my snobbery. As I kept buying more of them and adding to my ever-increasing (and unrealistically large) pile of books that I would likely never read, I never stopped to think about why I was doing it.I wasn’t buying books to enjoy them. They didn’t bring me happiness. Instead, the unread books on my nightstand served as a...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
theaggie.org

Column: What happened to reading?

Almost nobody reads for enjoyment anymore. Reading used to just be a part of life, but it feels like those days are gone now. It was less than a decade ago when you could have a casual conversation about books with almost everyone. I remember showing up to school to talk about developments in the classics like “Percy Jackson” and “Harry Potter” or having to rush to finish the last book in the “Divergent” series before it was spoiled in passing. Moving into the science realm, people all over were enamored with authors like Malcolm Gladwell and Jared Diamond in a way that just doesn’t happen anymore. The love for books is gone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

What Is Miami Herald’s Connie Ogle Reading?

“Some people don’t want to read about younger people, because they can’t relate to it. But for me, reading a book like Open Water or Sally Rooney’s book Beautiful World, Where Are You, it’s like looking at the lifestyle of people who live on a different planet. That’s how much older I am now, but it’s really interesting to me because people in their twenties look at life differently than I do.” This week, in a new ongoing series on The Literary Life, What Are You Reading?, Mitchell Kaplan and Miami Herald‘s Connie Ogle discuss what books she’s read or looking forward to read this year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Social Graces#Gma Book Club#Astors
The Independent

Rare first edition of first Harry Potter book to go under auction for £30,000

An extremely rare first edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, JK Rowling’s very first book of her wizarding world, will go on auction for £30,000.The coveted book is one of the most sought-after items in the world, as only 500 books were printed in the first run – 300 of which were sent to schools and children’s libraries.The first edition copy is being sold by a private owner who has been in possession of the book since it was bought in 1997. It will be sold through Chiswick Auctions on 27 January.According to online book marketplace AbeBooks, which...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Hollywood Reporter

Amy Poehler’s ‘Lucy and Desi’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

Among the rich selection of stills and footage in the unexpectedly affecting Lucy and Desi, there’s an image that might strike you with its likeness to the film’s director, Amy Poehler. The photo captures Lucille Ball, in one of her daffier getups, beaming at the camera: a wide-eyed, beautiful clown. More than 70 years after I Love Lucy transformed the airwaves, many people working in television can trace their inspiration to that trailblazing sitcom and its beloved stars. But Poehler brings a particularly powerful sense of connection and understanding to her debut documentary. Like Ball, she’s a funny woman with...
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Kiefer Sutherland: ‘When the FBI comes running through your house with guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it’

When Kiefer Sutherland was two years old, long before anyone had even conceived of the counter-terrorist operative Jack Bauer he would one day play in 24, his family’s home in Beverly Hills was raided by armed government agents. Although he was just a toddler, Sutherland remembers the shock of the moment all too well. “It doesn’t matter what age you are,” he says with a dry laugh, “when the FBI comes running through your house with their guns drawn, you’re gonna remember it.”Sutherland, now 55, is speaking on a video call from his home in Los Angeles. He’s wearing thick-rimmed...
CELEBRITIES
bookriot.com

What To Do When a Teen Tells You They Hate Reading

As a high school librarian, hearing “reading is too boring” or “I hate reading” from teens is part of the job. It’s not something we like to hear but it’s going to happen. It’s important to remember the frightening fact that sometimes, someone just might not enjoy reading at all. However, it’s our duty as librarians to try to find the one book that might hook them forever.
KIDS
Popculture

Louie Anderson's Cause of Death Revealed by His Publicist

Beloved comedian Louie Anderson died on Friday at the age of 68 after he was hospitalized in Las Vegas last week. His publicist Glenn Schwartz confirmed to The Washington Post that the Emmy-winner's cause of death was complications with his non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had been privately battling cancer for a decade.
CELEBRITIES
montereycountyweekly.com

The Buzz 01.20.22

After 12 years of offering fun and educated guidance, Longform is shutting down its article recommendation service. Beloved by media people and curious readers all over the globe, longform.org’s recommendations were a source of pleasure and discovery, now going back years, linking readers to pieces that sometimes seemed long forgotten. “We started the site in April 2010 on a whim,’’ wrote its founders, journalists Max Linksy and Aaron Lammer, in a goodbye note. “Since then, we have recommended more than 10,000 pieces of nonfiction.” With the help of a keyword and a simple search engine, readers were getting links to the best longform journalism on the subject produced within the last decade. In 2012, the website was followed by a podcast with the same title. The good news is the podcast is staying, with the same mission of an in-depth once-a-week conversation with a longform writer. The website is still alive and its archives are still there to be explored. Take a plunge there while you can.
COLORADO STATE
The Hollywood Reporter

Cheryl Hines Calls Husband Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Invoking Anne Frank in Vaccines Speech “Reprehensible”

Cheryl Hines is weighing in after her husband, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., invoked the Holocaust and Nazi Germany in a recent speech about vaccine mandates. During a Washington, D.C., anti-vax rally on Sunday, Kennedy suggested that the situation is worse today for those in the U.S. who oppose vaccine mandates than it was for Anne Frank, who hid from the Nazis with her family in a secret compartment within an Amsterdam home for two years before dying in a concentration camp in 1945. “Even in Hitler Germany, you could cross the Alps into Switzerland, you could hide in an attic like Anne...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Thriller Soaring Through the Top 10

Some Netflix original films get a ton of publicity ahead of their release; films like Red Notice, Don't Look Up, or The Christmas Chronicles. Others, however, seem to arrive on the streaming service with very little warning. Despite virtually no promotion in the lead-up to their debuts, a few of these films find a way through the cracks and become popular with subscribers all on their own. Two such movies are currently topping the Netflix popularity charts.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy