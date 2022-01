It was simply not meant to be for the Toronto Raptors. In one of the most demoralizing halves of basketball the Raptors have played this season, they came out completely discombobulated against the Portland Trail Blazers at home on Sunday night, languid on defense and stagnant on offense. They only managed 34 points through those first 24 minutes, hitting just 11 shots (23% shooting) and coughing up the ball 10 times.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO