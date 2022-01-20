ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Midland Odessa? What Made It Through The Wash? Check Out These Crazy Answers

By Leo
B93
B93
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How many times have you left 'something' in a pocket of a hoodie or pants and accidentally throw it into the wash?. How about when you realize what you washed...

b93.net

Comments / 1

Related
B93

Midland Odessa? Can I Un-Ghost Someone Just To Get My SUNGLASSES Back?

Listener Wrote: So had a crazy date with this GUY and ended up going over to his place. Well, the date did not end well and long story short, I left and ending up GHOSTING him. SO cut to this week and I realize that I LEFT my EXPENSIVE sunglasses at his place. My girlfriends say just forget it but I wonder if I can UN-GHOST him just to get my sunglasses back?
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
City
Midland, TX
B93

Midland Be Aware Of Loud Thunderous Noises Beginning Monday

If you have ever been in the Cornerstone Shopping Center at the corner of Midland Drive and Loop 250, especially in the mornings or around dusk, then you have seen the massive gatherings of grackles. You know those annoying black birds. During these time periods, it seems like there are hundreds gathered in the parking lot and in the area.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Quick Hit Of Snow This Thursday? 5 Things To Know In Case It Does Snow In Midland/Odessa

Despite the last couple of days feeling like summer, believe it or not, this Thursday, snow could be falling in the Permian Basin. We have sunny days most of this week with a 20% chance of snow as we look toward the weekend. In case you are not from Midland/Odessa, here are some good things to know as we gear up for the snowfall. And by that I mean probably little to no accumulation...usually. lol.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wash#Debit Card
B93

5 Places In Odessa To Take Out-Of-Town Relatives

You probably just had family from out-of-town staying with you for the holidays. It happens maybe a handful of times throughout the year that relatives come for a visit and in some cases, it is your duty to entertain. So where would you take someone who is not from here? Is there even anything to do in Odessa? You would be surprised.
ODESSA, TX
B93

Midland Odessa? My Wife Thinks It’s Inappropriate For Me To Hug Ladies!

Listener Wrote - So. my WIFE thinks it's inappropriate for me to HUG Ladies! The other day we ran into an old co-worker friend I use to work with and I gave her a friendly HUG. Well, my WIFE let me now that she's had enough of me giving out hugs. She says I do it all the time. I don't mean anything by it, I'm a Hugger! She's says that's not an EXCUSE! Reel it in! Is it inappropriate??
MIDLAND, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
B93

Notable Places in Midland: The Pepto Bismol House

This is one landmark in Midland that has not changed in the 50+ years that I have lived in Midland and if you are new to town, you have to go and see it for yourself. The pink and green house on the corner of 'A' Street and Louisiana in Midland has been known as the Pepto Bismol House all of my life and the story behind why it is painted bright pink and green has been speculated for years but the Midland Reporter-Telegram found out that the stories that have been passed around are all false.
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Midland Odessa? Is My Man Not Letting Me SEE His Phone A Red Flag?

Listener Wrote - Going into almost 1 year with my man....and he still will not let me GO THROUGH HIS PHONE. Um, this bothers me. He has shown me his phone, but I can't straight up just pick up his phone and go through it. He tells me it's his 'personal space' and he feels like I'm checking up on him. Um, is this a red flag?
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Surprise Weather For West Texas This Winter Says The Farmer’s Almanac

After LAST February 2021 and the week that stopped the world in Texas--we're all a bit wary of what's to come this year and if things do get bad, will the power grid survive and hold up thru it? As we went into winter last year, transitioning from Fall was pleasant and really gave no indication of cold weather to come. We had an extremely mild December, even hitting the 80's at Christmas. I know everyone's holding their breath to see what happens over the course of the next 6 weeks, but from what I can see in the Farmer's Almanac for our area-things are looking pretty good--if you believe that sort of thing. They do go back and look at their predictions after the fact to see how accurate they were, and usually, they are on target.
WEST, TX
B93

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Geronimo!. You won't get to...
MIDLAND, TX
B93

Midland Odessa? Should I Tell My Exes Wife To Be That Their Wedding Date Was Ours?

Listener Wrote- My ex's new wife to be doesn't know that they are getting married on what was OUR ANNIVERSARY! I know he's doing it to SPITE me but I really feel bad for her because she has no clue that the date is the same wedding date as ours was. He has told me this. Look, I could care less if they get married on that date, but he's doing it on purpose and I think it's not cool she doesn't know. Shouldn't I give her a heads up?
MIDLAND, TX
B93

B93

Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
734K+
Views
ABOUT

B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://b93.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy