Midland Odessa? What Made It Through The Wash? Check Out These Crazy Answers
How many times have you left 'something' in a pocket of a hoodie or pants and accidentally throw it into the wash?. How about when you realize what you washed...b93.net
How many times have you left 'something' in a pocket of a hoodie or pants and accidentally throw it into the wash?. How about when you realize what you washed...b93.net
B93 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b93.net
Comments / 1