Rhys Williams returns to Liverpool after Swansea loan spell

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO