ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rhys Williams returns to Liverpool after Swansea loan spell

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRhys Williams has been recalled from his loan...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick lauds Man Utd’s Harry Maguire for producing captain’s performance

Ralf Rangnick praised Harry Maguire for producing a performance befitting the captain’s armband on his return to the Manchester United starting line-up.The world’s most expensive defender has been under close scrutiny this season, both for his displays in the heart of defence and leadership of the team.Maguire missed the first two matches of 2022 with a chest injury and was named on the bench against Aston Villa and Brentford as Rangnick favoured Victor Lindelof alongside Raphael Varane.But the United skipper was restored to the starting line-up against West Ham in the absence of Lindelof, who was supporting his family after...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Pickford urges Everton to show ‘character’ and ‘fight’ in relegation battle

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford believes the players are up for the fight as they find themselves mired in a relegation battle.The 1-0 defeat at home by Aston Villa was their 10th in 14 league matches and the slide towards the bottom of the table has become an unthinkable but glaring reality for a club who have not been relegated since 1951.With his side now just four points outside the bottom three, when the Premier League resumes after the international break caretaker manager Duncan Ferguson faces a must-win game at fellow strugglers Newcastle.The former Toffees striker, taking interim charge during the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Swansea#Uk
fourfourtwo.com

Tottenham report: Spurs set to sign Adama Traore

Tottenham are reportedly close to completing the signing of Adama Traore from Wolves. The explosive winger would become the first new arrival of the Antonio Conte era and be utilised as a wing-back. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access. Enjoy your first month...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Eddie Howe eying signings to bolster Newcastle’s survival push

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe believes a successful transfer window is key to the club’s bid to retain their Premier League status. The Magpies gave their survival chances a big lift as Jonjo Shelvey’s second-half free-kick clinched them a 1-0 win at Leeds to lift them to within a point of safety.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Arsenal vs Burnley prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Arsenal and Burnley have played just two Premier League games between them so far in 2022.Mikel Arteta’s side controversially requested the North London derby be postponed last weekend - a request accepted by the Premier League. The clash with Tottenham being called off means they have not played a league match since the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day.Meanwhile, Sean Dyche’s struggling Burnley team have played the fewest games of any Premier League side. Their last league match came on 2 January against Leeds, but they have fulfilled just two league fixtures since 12 December.All this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Harvey Elliott hints at imminent Liverpool return

Harvey Elliot has hinted he is close to returning to action for Liverpool. The 18-year-old has been out since suffering a fracture-dislocation of his ankle against Leeds in September. And after a recent return to training, Elliott could be back in action after the international break. "See you soon reds",...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Tam Courts hopes Dundee United’s cup success can boost league form

Dundee United head coach Tam Courts believes their Scottish Cup victory at Kilmarnock can settle his players down after a poor run in the league. United halted a six-match losing run to win 2-1 at Rugby Park and set up a last-16 clash with Partick Thistle at Firhill.
SOCCER
The Independent

Liverpool indebted to Alisson as win over Crystal Palace keeps pressure on Man City

Liverpool remain in the Premier League title race after a 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, but this victory – a 10th in a row over this particular opponent – owed far more to some world-class goalkeeping and a very questionable penalty call than to their own fine start to the match.The Reds were excellent for the first half an hour, then almost fashioned their own demise for the next 30 minutes. Only Alisson Becker proved an immovable barrier, and allowed the league’s second-placed team to move to within nine points of Manchester City, still with a game in hand.Early pressure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea keep slim title hopes alive with victory over Tottenham

Hakim Ziyech’s superb strike helped Chelsea  keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive with a 2-0 win against Tottenham. Thiago Silva headed home Mason Mount’s free-kick to cement Thomas Tuchel side’s third victory over bitter rivals Spurs this month, after wins in both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final.Harry Kane controversially had a goal disallowed just before half-time for a push on Silva with the match still goalless.Chelsea are third, 10 points behind Manchester City who drew at Southampton on Saturday.Liverpool reduced the gap at the top of the Premier League table to nine points after their 3-1 win at...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Young Derby left-back Dylan Williams completes Chelsea move

Chelsea have signed young left-back Dylan Williams from Derby, the Sky Bet Championship club have announced. The Rams’ academy product, who made his debut aged just 16 in an FA Cup clash with Crawley last year, has joined the reigning European champions for an undisclosed fee.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Jamie McGrath urged to focus on St Mirren amid speculation over future

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin insists Jamie McGrath remains part of his plans and has told the midfielder he needs to focus on getting back to playing for the club. McGrath has missed the last two matches amid ongoing speculation about his future, with Birmingham, Middlesbrough and Wigan all reportedly expressing an interest in signing him.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy