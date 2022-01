Palatine has new a deputy village manager, Hadley Skeffington-Vos, who most recently worked for the suburb of Niles. "I am very excited to join the village of Palatine and the great leadership team already in place," said Skeffington-Vos, a Mount Prospect who started her new job this month. "I look forward to working with the mayor and council, staff, and community and business members to ensure the highest level of services continue."

