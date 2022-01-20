Germany's Habeck Sees Quick Resolution of COVID Bonus Probe

Unvaccinated people in France are no longer allowed to visit restaurants, bars, sports avenues and tourist destinations unless they have recently recovered from Covid, according to a law that came into force on Monday.The “vaccine pass” is part of the Paris government’s bid to cap surging Covid cases, most of which are Omicron variant infections.January has seen France register regular high numbers of daily infections, putting massive pressure on the country’s national health system. In response, the government’s anti-Covid strategy has been to place great emphasis on the “vaccine pass” to fight the surge and avoid imposing harder lockdown...
Comments / 0