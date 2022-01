The number of Americans applying for unemployment spiked over the last week, from 23,000 to 230,000, but claims still remain at pre-pandemic lows. Prior to last week, the four-week average for jobless claims rose from 6,300 to nearly 211,000, following a yearlong downward trend, according to the Department of Labor. But experts believe that number could plummet once again after the current wave of COVID-19 cases caused by the highly infectious omicron variant of the coronavirus.

