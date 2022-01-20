ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DHL Expects Freight Rates to Stay High in 2022

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUESSELDORF (Reuters) - German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL does not expect freight costs to ease this year and is advising customers to agree longer-term contracts as a hedge, the head of the DHL freight business said in an interview. "The short-term rate will rise a little in air...

