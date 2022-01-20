ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China Says Will Roll Out More Steps to Boost Effective Demand - State Media

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) - China will roll out more steps to boost effective demand, state...

money.usnews.com

China media say foreign parcels suspected in new infections

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media report parcels mailed from overseas may have spread the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Beijing and elsewhere. Globally, health experts have stressed the virus mainly spreads through respiratory droplets when infected people breathe, speak, cough and sneeze. However, China has repeatedly emphasized the danger of infection from packaging and has boosted testing of frozen food and regular items shipped from overseas. The Communist Party newspaper Global Times cited the Beijing Center for Disease Control and virologists as making the link between the latest infections and packages. The report said investigators found people newly infected had picked up packages mailed from Canada and the U.S.
StreetInsider.com

China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China lowered mortgage lending benchmark rates on Thursday as monetary authorities step up efforts to prop up the slowing economy, after data earlier in the week pointed to a darkening outlook for the country's troubled property sector. The cut to the one-year and five-year loan prime rates (LPR)...
kfgo.com

China cenbank to roll out more policy moves to stabilise growth

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s central bank will roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy as downward pressure persists, and move ahead of the market curve, vice governor Liu Guoqiang said on Tuesday. On Monday, the People’s Bank of China unexpectedly cut borrowing costs on its medium-term loans for...
Phys.org

China satellite in close encounter with Russian debris: state media

A Chinese satellite had a near collision with one of the many chunks of debris left by the fallout of a recent Russian anti-satellite missile test, state media reported. Moscow blew up one of its old satellites in November in a missile test that sparked international anger because of the space debris it scattered around the Earth's orbit.
Sourcing Journal

Will US-China Relations Deteriorate in 2022?

An agreement negotiated between Washington and Beijing during the Trump Administration calling for increased imports of American goods by China expired earlier this month. At the time, the deal was penned to provide some tariff relief for Chinese exporters to the U.S. in exchange for giving a boost for American exporters to China, a quid pro quo of sorts. However, in the end, the agreement fell short of its expectations as China did not meet the import goals for many products, although there were substantial gains made in agricultural exports, which was an essential objective of the Trump administration. Regardless of the...
houstonianonline.com

Porsche sells more cars due to demand in the US and China

STUTTGART (AP / BLOOMBERG) – Porsche has sold more cars than last year. The German carmaker, part of the Volkswagen car group, owes much of its growth to increased demand from the United States and China. Since it was not possible to travel and eat outside, the rich spent more money last year on other luxury items such as expensive cars.
Reuters

U.S. considers allowing diplomats to leave China over strict COVID rules

WASHINGTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department is weighing whether to authorize departures for American diplomats and their families in China who wish to leave due to the U.S. government's inability to prevent Chinese authorities from subjecting them to intrusive pandemic control measures, sources told Reuters. Two sources...
TIME

China Faces a Host of Problems and the Olympics Haven't Even Started

In summer 2008, the Beijing Olympics marked a big moment in China’s progress toward global power. With that spotlight came controversy; activists used the event to highlight the government’s human—rights abuses, but the event’s triumphalist pageantry illustrated the story of China’s rise toward prosperity and prestige for a world audience.
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
MarketWatch

Putin’s ambitions are bigger than Ukraine, says Fiona Hill: ‘He wants to evict the United States from Europe’

In the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s eyes are on a bigger prize, a top expert on Putin and his country says. “This time,” writes former intelligence officer Fiona Hill in a New York Times op-ed, “Mr. Putin’s aim is bigger than closing NATO’s ‘open door’ to Ukraine and taking more territory — he wants to evict the United States from Europe. As he might put it: ‘Goodbye America. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.’ ”
POLITICS

