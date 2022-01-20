ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The much awaited short video-app "Jai Bheem App" is set to be launched on January 26

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI/PNN): After months of waiting, the short video "Jai Bheem App" is finally set to be launched on Republic Day, i.e., January 26, 2022, by the hand of Actor Manoj Bajpayee and Girish Wankhede, CEO of Jai Bheem App, an entertainment professional, renowned trade analyst, and...

bitcoinist.com

Binary Cat App to Launch in January 21st – Ready to Improve Your Betting Odds?

Binary Cat, a decentralized platform run on the Avalanche Network where users can bet on the price of crypto assets and the relationship between them, has announced the launch of its application for January 21st, 2022. You do not have to worry about having advanced technical knowledge about blockchain technology...
true-tech.net

Top 10 Best iOS Apps January 2022

With more than a million apps available on the App Store, you can’t even scratch the surface even if you check out 10 or even 100 apps a day. At True-Tech, we know there are hundreds and thousands of apps that are awaiting discovery to a wider audience, some apps are seriously underrated for their usefulness, and thus, every month, we list out the best iOS apps including new & old, and free & paid. Here’s a list of top 10 best iOS apps January 2022 that you must give a shot.
The Weather Channel

COVID-19: Omicron Variant Has Reached Community Transmission Level in India, Reports Indian Government

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron has reached the community transmission level in India, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Consortium on Genomics (INSACOG) on Sunday. "Omicron is now in community transmission stage in India and has become dominant in multiple metros, where new cases have been rising exponentially", said INSACOG in its recent bulletin published on Sunday.
Manoj Bajpayee
Full specs sheet leaked for Realme 9 Pro

Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): Even though Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro 'Plus's renders and specs got out in the last few days, there were a few gaps in the specs sheet of the former. However, according to GSM Arena, new leaks for the phones have filled in the...
beincrypto.com

Lightning Network-Powered App Strike Launches in Argentina With Limited Usability

Argentinian users are beneficiaries of what Strike’s CEO calls “a superior financial service,” although not all users are happy. Strike launched in Argentina recently, but all is not well, and some users feel misled. It is impossible to buy, sell, or hold bitcoin in the Argentinian iteration of the Strike wallet. One user reported that the app receives bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network but converts it to USDT for storage in the wallet. There was no mention of this in the original announcement made by Strike. He also reported that he could send USDT to exchange and receive bitcoin.
xda-developers

Best app to hide pictures and videos on android.

There are many apps available to hide Pictures & Videos on the Google Play store & choosing the right one of all the apps that ‌can hide your Pictures & Videos properly can be a time-taking process; for this, you will have to go through all the apps manually. So to save your precious time, I would like to suggest to you the best app to hide pictures and videos on android.
NEWSBTC

Yield App Launches V2 With More Choices For Users

Yield App has come out with its latest version of its platform, V2, which offers best-in-class features and rewards to users. This latest version brings the capability of staking and locking tokens for a higher APY, as well as a more secure platform where users can feel safe investing in their digital assets.
xda-developers

Android apps on Windows 11: Three months in, and not much has changed

When Microsoft announced Windows 11 last June, one of the key new features that it showed was Android app support. However, it didn’t arrive at launch, and to date, you still have to be a Windows Insider to run an Android app natively on Windows. The preview launched on October 20, 2021, three months ago today, so let’s take a look at the progress.
atlantanews.net

Space Launch Services Market: Pre-Launch Service Type to Rake at $ 23,876.5 Million by 2027

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Space Launch Services Market by Payload, Launch Platform, Service Type, Launch Vehicle, and End-User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," the market accounted for a revenue of $9.88 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to generate $32.41 billion by 2027. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027.
atlantanews.net

Spacecraft Market is Set To Develop New Growth Story | Airbus, SpaceX, Thales

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Spacecraft Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Global Spacecraft Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%), Manned Spacecraft & Unmanned Spacecraft], Applications [Civil & Military] & Key Players Such as Lockheed Martin, The Boeing, Airbus, SpaceX, Thales Group, Northrop Grumman, Ball Aerospace?Technologies, QinetiQ Group, Berlin Space Technologies GmbH, OHB System & IHI Corporation etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Spacecraft Market - Outlook and Forecast report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
thepaypers.com

Venmo to launch 'gift wrap' for in-app payments

US-based payments platform Venmo has added an animated gift wrap to the money a customer sends for someone’s birthday or other celebratory events. Venmo delivered eight ‘gift wrapping’ options for in-app payments, adding colour and animation to the process of sending someone money. In a release about the new feature, Venmo officials noted that 78% of Venmo users said they had sent a gift last year through one payment app or another.
xda-developers

What’s New in Huawei Video App 8.9.10.150

HUAWEI has recently been pushing some big updates to some of their most essential apps. The HUAWEI Video app has been updated to version 8.9.10.150 on their public beta. This brings a few notable changes that we are going to look at in this brief overview. HUAWEI Video is an...
