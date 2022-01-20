The much awaited short video-app "Jai Bheem App" is set to be launched on January 26

Argentinian users are beneficiaries of what Strike’s CEO calls “a superior financial service,” although not all users are happy. Strike launched in Argentina recently, but all is not well, and some users feel misled. It is impossible to buy, sell, or hold bitcoin in the Argentinian iteration of the Strike wallet. One user reported that the app receives bitcoin payments via the Lightning Network but converts it to USDT for storage in the wallet. There was no mention of this in the original announcement made by Strike. He also reported that he could send USDT to exchange and receive bitcoin.

CELL PHONES ・ 8 DAYS AGO