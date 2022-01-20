MOC sanctions call for assistance from development group shooter Naveen, archer Ridhi

New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Satoshi Suzuki, ambassador of Japan to India on Sunday extended his wishes on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Sharing a video message on the birth anniversary celebrations by Netaji Research Bureau, Satoshi said, "I wish to extend my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As COVID-19 protocols prevent me from joining you in person in Kolkata on this memorable occasion. Kindly, allow me to convey my message through this video.""Any talks for India's fight for freedom are incomplete without the reference of Netaji, one of the most prominent and important figures of the time," he added.

