MOC sanctions call for assistance from development group shooter Naveen, archer Ridhi

 January 20

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' Mission Olympic Cell on Thrursday approved proposals worth Rs. 6.56 lakh from the Target Olympic Podium Scheme for two development group athletes, 20-year-old pistol shooter Naveen and 17-year-old recurve archer Ridhi, to assist them in the preparation for this...

