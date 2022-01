Businesses have long struggled to find the balance between compliance and agility. This is especially true when it comes to Data Governance. According to TechTarget, Data Governance is the process of managing the availability, usability, integrity, and security of the data in enterprise systems, based on internal data standards and policies. Effective Data Governance ensures that data is consistent and trustworthy and doesn’t get misused. But even with data regulations like GDPR and CCPA in place to strengthen data protection, gaining visibility into access and permissions across an entire organization is easier said than done.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO