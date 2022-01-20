ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Oulu announces 6G collaboration with Jio

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHelsinki [Finland], January 20 (ANI): The University of Oulu in Finland announced its 6G collaboration with Jio on Thursday to explore digital opportunities. The collaborative effort will aid in competing with 6G enabled products in the defence, automotive, white goods, industrial machinery, consumer goods, efficient manufacturing, novel personal smart device environments,...

