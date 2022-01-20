ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jio Estonia, University of Oulu announce collaboration for 6G

Cover picture for the articleOulu [Finland], January 20 (ANI): Jio Estonia OU, a unit of Reliance Industries Limited, and the University of Oulu have decided to collaborate for 6G technology by bringing together a world-class pool of expertise from industry and academia. The collaboration will foster entrepreneurship by bringing together a world-class pool...

