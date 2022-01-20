ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver: ‘Preparing for Record Year’ in Cruise

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are preparing for another record year in Vancouver,” Mandy Chan, manager of cruise services for the Port of Vancouver, told Cruise Industry News. “We have about 325 calls scheduled of which approximately 90 percent are homeport calls. This could mean 1.3 million passengers. Starting in April,...

Seattle: Excited About 2022 Cruise Season

The Port of Seattle is looking forward to a strong 2022 after being among the first North American cruise ports to resume service. The Serenade of the Seas launched a shortened Alaska season on July 19 of last year. which saw 83 departures by different ships, concluding with the Norwegian Encore on October 23.
Norwegian Cruise Line Cancels More Sailings on Pride of America

Norwegian Cruise Line announced more cruise cancellations on Wednesday, citing ongoing travel restrictions. Newly impacted, the company cancelled more cruises aboard the Pride of America, which will now restart in Hawaii in April as opposed to Feb. 26 as announced in an update last week. The American-flagged ship was originally...
Amsterdam Expands Into River Cruise, Now Cruise Port Amsterdam

The Passenger Terminal Amsterdam is now Cruise Port Amsterdam and will serve both ocean and river ships as the Port of Amsterdam has transferred the responsibility of the river business. According to a statement, the decision was made to operate more efficiently and customer-oriented for river cruises. As Commercial Manager...
Rostock Warnemunde Reports Cruise Traffic Status

The Port of Rostock Warnemünde has reported 47 port calls by cruise vessels for 2021 with just under 100,000 passengers. In 2019, the last year before Covid, more than 600,000 cruise travellers boarded or disembarked during 196 port calls. “All parties involved are very well prepared for the resumption...
De Wave Group Looks Ahead to Normality in 2022

“Even though the industry is a bit stuck, 2021 was a very busy year for us,” Giacomo Poggi – who is in charge of the commercial side of refit projects at De Wave Group – said, according to the 2022 Drydocking and Refurbishment Report by Cruise Industry News.
Entire Carnival Fleet Set to Cruise by May

While most of Carnival Cruise Line’s 24-ship fleet is now sailing again, five ships continue to sit idle awaiting their service returns. Completing the company’s U.S.-based fleet, three ships are resuming guest operations in March. Carnival’s two Australia-based vessels are currently scheduled to reenter service in May.
Interior Design

Perkins&Will Takes Home a Best of Year Award for Nemesis Coffee in Vancouver, Canada

2021 Best of Year winner for Hospitality – Coffee Counter. Comprising 10 petals of CNC-cut laminated timber clad in cherry-hued composite-aluminum shingles, this pavilion, an existing structure by Perkins&Will, is round in plan. After leasing it, Nemesis Coffee contacted the firm to design the 2,000-square-foot interior. The space “always wanted to be a coffee house,” senior associate Rufina Wu suggests. But the fit-out required finesse. “With our strongly sculptural building, the inside had to reference the architecture—and complement it.” Hence the feature ceiling element in which fins of white fabric stretch from a central oculus out toward the perimeter. LED strips spill soft light through the diffusing textile vanes for an effect that’s organic and calming while also echoing the exterior petals. The muted materials palette—glass, stainless steel, pale woods—creates a warm environment even on the city’s grayest days. Faced with pandemic supply-chain hiccups, the firm relied on a hometown fabricator for the curved birch-plywood paneling and a circular high table, its center planted with a tree. A stainless-steel bar slices through the middle of the plan, dividing the seating from the kitchen and service areas. Above, a continuous glass divider modulates from clear (for display cases) to reflective (concealing restrooms). “It reveals exactly what should be revealed,” Wu says, “and hides the rest.”
Swan Hellenic Completes Successful Inaugural Sailing

Swan Hellenic has completed its maiden sailing, a nine-day Antarctica expedition on the SH Minerva. The company called the cruise a success in a press release. “SH Minerva’s maiden cruise exceeded our guests’ high expectations,” explained CEO Andrea Zito. “And we’re determined to keep going above and beyond, including by ensuring they can enjoy a great escape exactly when they want. That’s why we’ve created these extra opportunities for new guests to join our adventure right from the start.”
Nicko Cruises Announces Rebranding

Nicko Cruises is starting off 2022 with new corporate identity, according to a press release. The Stuttgart-based cruise line’s rebranding includes fresh design and a new logo and slogan. To celebrate the year of Nicko Cruises’ 30th anniversary, the cruise line said that it has refined the brand image...
AIDA Cancels Caribbean Season on AIDAluna

AIDA Cruises is cancelling the remainder of its season on the AIDAluna in the Caribbean. Guests can rebook on the AIDAdiva or AIDAperla, which are sailing in the region, or pick up a credit for a future sailing. The AIDAluna will now restart on March 30, 2022 as Carnival Corporation's...
Oceania Marina to Take Over Sirena's Caribbean Program

Oceania Cruises is making deployment changes to two of its vessels. Previously set to take place in January, the service resumption of the Sirena has been pushed to March, while the Marina is taking over most of the ship’s previously scheduled cruise program. With its January and February cruises...
Carnival Horizon Resumes Service After Emergency Drydock

The Carnival Horizon is resuming cruise service in Miami after the completion of an emergency drydock in Italy. The vessel is welcoming guests back today for its first Caribbean voyage since December. The eight-night voyage will feature calls in four ports in the Southern Caribbean, including a 14-hour stop in...
Lindblad Expeditions: ‘2022 Alaska Season Off to a Great Start’

Lindblad Expeditions has announced that it is heading towards a “successful and spirited season in 2022.”. “Bookings have exceeded expectations, and with the 62-guest National Geographic Sea Bird almost sold out, (we) have added her sister ship, the National Geographic Sea Lion – and a slate of additional departure dates, to meet demand,” the cruise line wrote in a press release.

