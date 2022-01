The cheapest iPad (the original) has just got even cheaper! We spotted the most recent iteration of the iPad (2021) drop by $10 over at Amazon, from $329 to $319.99. Now, that's not the biggest discount ever, but remember this is the 10.2-inch iPad that was only released September 2021, so barely four months ago. That makes us pleased to a discount on the tablet at all. Add to that that this is close to the record low price that we've seen it go for ($309.99 over Black Friday) and that makes this a worthy deal. It's a little less rosy over in the UK, with the iPad (2021) sticking fiercely to its retail price of £318.98.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 DAYS AGO