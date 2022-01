There are many reasons someone might chose to stay in a domestic violence situation but Embrace never wants leaving behind a pet to be one of them. “You never know if the animal companion could become a victim themselves. Often times if we would say no to the survivor that they’re animal companion can’t come, then they don’t come to shelter themselves because they do stay behind. That’s not a great solution in our mind. They’ve reached out for help,” said Judy Bubolz. She’s Embrace’s shelter coordinator in Ladysmith and the housing engagement coordinator.

PETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO